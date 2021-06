Here we go again, you say like a KD at SkyBar seeing that same dude in the white polo and visor who has hit on you every Thursday night to no success because he is the type of guy who is wearing a visor indoors at night. I am back to dump some linkeage, spread your awareness of the wonder and beauty of the cosmos, and hopefully help you waste some time on this Friday. The way this works, in case you don’t remember, is I will post both good and bad things about Auburn and then some old stuff from the internet you might have missed, and then some new stuff you should check out.