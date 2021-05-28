‘Reimagining’ Policing Won’t Stop Kansas City’s Murder Wave

The city’s decision to deemphasize traditional police work amid a record-breaking violent-crime surge is likely to backfire. Last week, Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas proposed, and the City Council promptly passed, an overhaul of the city police department’s budget, thereby igniting an acrimonious debate. The president of the city’s police union called the move “defunding.” Republican state representative Josh Hurlbert labeled the move “radical” and called for a special session to undo it. For his part, Lucas has claimed that it does not defund the KCPD, but is instead meant to increase “accountability” and combat a historic surge in murders.