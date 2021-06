According to a new market research report "Customer Communications Management Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Travel & Hospitality, Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2021 to USD 2.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during the forecast period. The major growth drivers for the market include increasing adoption of CCM solutions and services in various verticals such as IT and telecom, retail and eCommerce, healthcare, BFSI, travel and hospitality, government, utilities, and other verticals.