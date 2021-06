Even though VALORANT‘s knifing mechanic doesn’t always work properly, at least players can count on cool melee designs and fascinating animations. Whether it's a dagger, an axe, or even a fan, Riot's skin team has designed a wide array of unique melee skins. When wielding gun cosmetics, players only get to see them in rounds that they're able to buy them. Melee skins, on the other hand, are used throughout the entirety of a match. And with so much time spent spamming the 1 and 3 keys, players need to pick up the perfect melee cosmetic.