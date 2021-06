NEW BEDFORD – "Listen to some sax while you get the vax" at the Vaccine Festival at the Greater New Bedford Community Health Center on Thursday, June 10. In partnership with the Massachusetts Health Council, GNBCHC will be hosting a night filled with fun and food promoting the COVID-19 vaccine. It will be held on this month's AHA! Night in the rear parking lot of the health center. Both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available by appointment or walk-in for ages 18 and older. The health center still receives its weekly 600 doses of Moderna and houses approximately 500 doses of J&J that will be expiring in a few weeks, according to CEO Cheryl Bartlett.