How TIME Chose Its 2021 List of Next Generation Leaders

I was catching up the other day with a friend, who asked how remote work had been going, and I mentioned that sometimes late in the day, when my youngest child has had it with the closed door in the attic office space I share with my wife, I slip into the kids’ backyard treehouse to finish my Zoom calls. We both laughed, and marveled at how much the pandemic had changed work and life. “I’m sure you’re the first editor of TIME to work out of a treehouse,” he said.