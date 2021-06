Being pregnant means making more decisions per minute than ever before. From cold-cut sandwiches and sunny-side up eggs, to red wine and advanced yoga, you might be checking in with your OB-GYN before moving a single muscle. And then there’s the slew of questions that flood the mind after picking up a jar of skin care. Inevitably you’ll wonder, is this product safe to use while pregnant? Confusion is all but guaranteed in the often overwhelming period of pregnancy, but it’s reassuring to know that you can make most of these choices by coupling the advice of your healthcare providers with your own comfort level before proceeding. Because when it comes to self-care during pregnancy, there’s a lot of rejuvenation and joy to be found in the beauty aisles.