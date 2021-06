OTTAWA – The start of a nearly a weeklong rain event began Friday putting parts of Bureau and Marshall County under a Flash Flood Warning. The National Weather Service says that several rounds of torrential rainfall producing thunderstorms will move through North Central Illinois through Saturday. Early estimates show the Illinois River is set to rise about six feet, but as yet not enough to flood the lower lots at Starved Rock State Park. There is a chance of rain every day for the next five days.