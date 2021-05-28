Cancel
Maia Sharp Balances Personal With Professional

By Debra Kate Schafer
theaquarian.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvocative and new, syrupy and unembellished. Maia Sharp’s Mercy Rising is equal parts melodic, relatable, and intimate. It’s been three weeks since Maia Sharp dropped Mercy Rising, her latest album. This record is a long time coming in terms of the her evident need to create for herself and the undertone that this piece of music is both confessional and comforting. The multi-faceted singer-songwriter has created a critically acclaimed emulsion of blues, alternative, rock, and county. Between baring the depths of her soul, delivering her very own voice, and entertaining the masses with her clever lyricism, she softens the blow of this record with an understated musicality. Sharp’s eye and ear for music is just that –sharp. She allows feelings and sounds to live in harmony, literally and figuratively. The well-versed musician dove headfirst into how she did just that in an interview with AQ.

www.theaquarian.com
