Carl Brady: The story of Israel started long before the 20th century

India has been the military superpower of South Asia since Britain dissolved its South Asian colonial rule in 1947, leaving behind several independent nations. India was the largest of these and has continued to be the military superpower of South Asia. India has also avoided the military governments that have cursed Pakistan and Burma since the 1950s. Democratic India maintained civilian control of the military by accepting a less-effective military but a force that was so large that no other South Asian military would defeat it. That changed in the 1960s, after China had once more taken control of Tibet and defeated Indian forces in a brief border battle that saw Indian forces suffer a humiliating defeat. China did not follow up that border victory because China had lots of internal problems that kept the Indian border quiet for the rest of the 20th century. Then China became a threat again and India found it was still inferior to Chinese forces.