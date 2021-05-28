Carl Brady: The story of Israel started long before the 20th century
The opinion piece by Ron Forthofer, “Israel’s war on Palestinians” published on May 25, is very misleading and deserves a response. Forthofer states, “… people worldwide now recognize that the Israeli conquest and theft of Palestinian lands is just another colonial racist venture. The Israeli treatment of Palestinians is similar to the barbaric treatment of other indigenous and minorities.” He then goes on to say that he will look at how this shameful situation came about.www.timescall.com