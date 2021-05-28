How Summer Has Become So Very Special in America

When we were all stuck at home last summer, the season quickly became a time to make big changes in our homes - after all, if we were going to be hunkering down and eating, working, sleeping, relaxing, shopping, doing essentially everything under one roof, things needed to be in tip-top shape in our humble abodes in order to make it happen (and successfully, at that). This summer, though, we’re feeling like our collective objectives are more in the home refresh arena. We’re doing things and making updates to our respective places to put smiles back on our faces, and it’s a great thing after such a tumultuous page turn from 2020 to 2021. So, if you’ll be making over your home base any time soon or bringing in some touches to add a breath of fresh air and new life to your household, you have to get to know Unison.