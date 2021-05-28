Cancel
KOSU Announces 'Blindspot: Tulsa Burning,' A Podcast Examining The Tulsa Race Massacre And History Of Racial Violence In America

kosu.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKOSU and Focus: Black Oklahoma are proud to collaborate with The HISTORY Channel and WNYC Studios in the production of season two of the highly-acclaimed podcast “Blindspot” with the launch of “Blindspot: Tulsa Burning.”. The new six-episode season explores the racial terror that destroyed the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma...

www.kosu.org
