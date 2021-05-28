Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Advancing Toward a Future Without Cigarettes

By Jacek Olczak
insidesources.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI like to imagine that solving a complex problem is like undertaking a journey in unchartered waters. You may not know exactly what you will encounter and must always remain agile – but if you uphold a clear vision of what you’ve set out to achieve and hold on to your courage, you will find your way.

insidesources.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Cigarettes#Pmi#Cigarette Smoking#Pmi#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Japan
Related
Healthncadvertiser.com

Commentary: Jacek Olczak - Advancing toward a future without cigarettes

I like to imagine that solving a complex problem is like undertaking a journey in unchartered waters. You may not know exactly what you will encounter and must always remain agile — but if you uphold a clear vision of what you’ve set out to achieve and hold on to your courage, you will find your way.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Are e-cigarettes a gateway to cigarettes? Rising popularity of 'ice' flavoured vape juice is driving people to nicotine addiction, study warns

E-cigarettes are often touted as a good alternative for people trying to wean themselves from tobacco. But a new study from researchers at the University of Southern California reveals a certain kind of e-cigarettes may do the complete opposite. The researchers found the use of 'ice' flavoured e-cigarettes is positively...
Americasmentalitch.com

History of Cigarettes

Wherever you look outside, there will always be a person that is smoking a cigarette. This smaller and thinner version of the cigar is so popular that more than 1 billion people are smoking it in different countries around the world. While there have been many warnings and safer alternatives implemented on the cigarette, the number of people smoking the said product is still increasing each year.
Women's Healthdoctorslounge.com

Dirty Air in Pregnancy Might Raise Baby’s Obesity Risk

Last Updated: June 15, 2021. TUESDAY, June 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Children may have an increased risk of obesity if their mothers were exposed to high levels of air pollution during pregnancy, researchers say. In a new study, 123 Hispanic mother-infant pairs were enrolled in an ongoing trial in...
Missouri Statemoneycrashers.com

The Financial Benefits of Quitting Smoking

Once advertised as the “cool” and “elegant” thing to do, smoking has lost its edge. The number of people in the U.S. who smoke has been falling each year for many years now. In 2015, nearly 21% of U.S. adults smoked at least a few times a week, according to...
Marketsbaltimorenews.net

Global Emphysema Treatment Market is being aided rise in the number of cigarette smokers and advancement of diagnostic facilities in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Emphysema Treatment Market Size, Share,Price, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global Emphysema treatment market, assessing the market based on its segments like treatment, by type of disease, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
California Statetribuneledgernews.com

California moving toward workplaces without masks

California took a major step this week to define what COVID-19 workplace safety rules will look like as the pandemic continues to fade. A state safety board on Thursday recommended relaxing workplace safety rules for people vaccinated against COVID-19 — meaning that, on June 15, employees will probably be able to take off their masks in a room if everyone there is vaccinated.
Medical & Biotechweeklyblitz.net

Oramed Pharmaceuticals advances with trial on diabetic oral insulin

Millions of diabetic patients around the world are about to get rid of painful injection insulins, soon. Israeli pharmaceutical company Oramed Pharmaceuticals, which also has its office and laboratories in the United States has been successfully advancing completing trial of the oral insulin, which would be available in the market by the end of 2022.
WorldBioMed Central

E-cigarettes and smoking among teenagers

In 2013, the Tobacco Policy Review Group published Tobacco Free Ireland, a report which set a target for Ireland to reduce smoking prevalence to less than 5% by 2025. The report identified tobacco-related harm reduction as a key issue for consideration. Since e-cigarettes’ launch in the European Union (EU) in 2006 and in the United States of America (USA) in 2007, research on their potential benefits in terms of tobacco-related harm reduction, and on the public health harms of e-cigarettes, has grown. The systematic evidence review reported in this piece outlines what is known to date about using e-cigarette and initiation of smoking tobacco cigarettes among teenagers. There are two sister reviews: the first maps the harms and benefits of e-cigarettes [McCarthy 2020] and the second presents a systematic review of e-cigarettes role in smoking cessation [Quigley 2020]. These reviews are one of the inputs to the Irish governments policy and clinical guidelines on e-cigarettes.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

European Adaptive Steering Markets 2020-2030 - Advancements In Steering Technology And Migration Toward Automated Vehicles To Diminish Demand For Adaptive Front Wheel Steering

DUBLIN, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rear Wheel Steering Solution Driving the European Adaptive Steering Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report deep dives into each type of adaptive steering and provides a comprehensive analysis of the technologies. It analyzes the market trends in Europe and...
Relationship AdvicePsyPost

Study finds a psychological phenomenon called “alternative monitoring” predicts infidelity and break-up

A study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships explored the relationship trajectories of unmarried couples across a period of four years. Respondents who reported spending more time thinking about alternative relationship partners were more likely to subsequently cheat on their partners or to experience a break-up with that partner.
MarketsEastern New Mexico News

Opinion: Look toward cryptocurrency's future

It seems nearly everyone is talking about Bitcoin and Dogecoin, as well as the thousands of other cryptocurrencies, these days. Cryptocurrency is seen as a tool for financial freedom and privacy, as a way to hide profits from crime, and as a way to gamble and get rich (or go broke) quick.
Baton Rouge, LAstmarynow.com

Eye toward future for AgCenter Food Innovation Institute, FOODii

BATON ROUGE — What’s in a name? For the LSU AgCenter Food Innovation Institute — known as FOODii — it is the promise of partnering researchers with entrepreneurs to shape the future of food production, consumption and, as the name suggests, innovation. Launched in July 2013 as the LSU AgCenter...
Gainesville, FLslashdot.org

Parents Sent Their Kids' Masks to a Lab for Analysis. Here's What They Found

A group of parents in Gainesville, FL, concerned about potential harms from masks, submitted six face masks to a lab for analysis. The resulting report found that five masks were contaminated with bacteria, parasites, and fungi, including three with dangerous pathogenic and pneumonia-causing bacteria. No viruses were detected on the masks, although the test is capable of detecting viruses.
Healthgovernmentciomedia.com

Pandemic Data of Vaping Use Shows Impact on Youth

The COVID-19 pandemic has had varying impacts on tobacco and vaping use among youths and adults, but did not have any impact on users’ reported intention to quit, according to recent data from the Food and Drug Administration. Specifically, overall use of tobacco products has been declining, but use of...
Healthcstoredecisions.com

Why Are Some Smokers Switching to Smokeless Tobacco?

For generations, cigarettes benefited from the textbook definition of brand loyalty. Smokers rarely switched from one brand to another once they landed on a product they preferred. The smokeless tobacco segment also enjoyed a similar level of customer consistency. What’s more, smokers and smokeless tobacco users traditionally represented two distinct customer demographics.
Technologytuvie.com

BETO Electronic Cigarette Concept Features Visual Experience of a Burning Cigarette

BETO, an electronic cigarette concept that burns like a real one. As a liquid type e-cigarette, this concept has been designed with one goal, that is to provide its user with a visual experience of a burning cigarette, creating more psychological satisfaction than conventional products. It’s easy to spot on how long this e-cigarette has been smoked, just like a real one.