Advancing Toward a Future Without Cigarettes

In 2013, the Tobacco Policy Review Group published Tobacco Free Ireland, a report which set a target for Ireland to reduce smoking prevalence to less than 5% by 2025. The report identified tobacco-related harm reduction as a key issue for consideration. Since e-cigarettes’ launch in the European Union (EU) in 2006 and in the United States of America (USA) in 2007, research on their potential benefits in terms of tobacco-related harm reduction, and on the public health harms of e-cigarettes, has grown. The systematic evidence review reported in this piece outlines what is known to date about using e-cigarette and initiation of smoking tobacco cigarettes among teenagers. There are two sister reviews: the first maps the harms and benefits of e-cigarettes [McCarthy 2020] and the second presents a systematic review of e-cigarettes role in smoking cessation [Quigley 2020]. These reviews are one of the inputs to the Irish governments policy and clinical guidelines on e-cigarettes.