At 100, Aurora resident Daniels has several memories, life lessons

Aurora resident gets key to the city for 100th birthday. You can experience a lot of history in 100 years. Harriet Daniels certainly has. She has lived through the Roaring 20s, the Great Depression and served in WWII. She has also witnessed four other wars, America’s entry into the Computer and Space ages, the rise of the Internet, the fall of Communism, has lived through every presidential administration since Woodrow Wilson and has been eligible to vote in every election for almost 80 years.