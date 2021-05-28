Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aurora, MO

At 100, Aurora resident Daniels has several memories, life lessons

Lawrence County Record
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAurora resident gets key to the city for 100th birthday. You can experience a lot of history in 100 years. Harriet Daniels certainly has. She has lived through the Roaring 20s, the Great Depression and served in WWII. She has also witnessed four other wars, America’s entry into the Computer and Space ages, the rise of the Internet, the fall of Communism, has lived through every presidential administration since Woodrow Wilson and has been eligible to vote in every election for almost 80 years.

lawrencecountyrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Aurora, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woodrow Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Lessons#The Computer And Space#At T#Women S Army Corps#The Chamber Of Commerce#Sherman S Platoon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
5 On Your Side

Cocktails to-go could become permanent in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Jugs of margaritas, cans of freshly poured draft beer and fancy glasses full of complicated cocktails served to-go could be a permanent addition to the menu for bars and restaurants across Missouri. In a flurry of legislative action Friday night, state lawmakers passed SB 126, which...