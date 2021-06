Three Point Review of The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas 2.0T SE

REVIEW – If you have read much of my stuff on this website, you know that I’m pretty disappointed in “the future.” I mean, the closest thing I can get to Rosie the maid in “The Jetsons” is a robot vacuum, and dental work still involves drills like it’s 1921 instead of 2021. Recently, though, I was sent the Enabot Ebo SE. It is my little robot buddy, and that gives me hope! Ebo is a rolling robot that is part security guard, part remote-controlled camera, and part adorable toy.