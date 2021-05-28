Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Mike Rowe Reboots ‘Dirty Jobs’ Show + Visits University of Minnesota

By Ken Hayes
 19 days ago
Mike Rowe is rebooting his popular television series "Dirty Jobs." He got his hands dirty working on repairing escalators at the University of Minnesota this week. The show is coming back to the Discovery Channel, and Mike Rowe and his production crew were right in Minneapolis working with a local escalator repair company.

Duluth, MN
MIX 108 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

