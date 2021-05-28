Casino and Resort in Kings Mountain Seeing Progress
Two Kings Casino Resort in Kings Mountain Seeing Progress. Plan Moves forward as the Catawba Tribe Receives Approval of Land. The Catawba Indian Nation’s nearly decade-long fight to build a casino in Kings Mountain moved another step closer to its end Wednesday as a U.S. House panel approved the tribe’s receipt of the land. The Interior Department placed more than 16 acres of land in Cleveland County into a trust for the Catawba, a federally recognized tribe based in Rock Hill, S.C. The Catawba tribe plans to build the $273 million Two Kings Casino Resort off Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain.www.wsicweb.com