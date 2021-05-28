Cancel
Kings Mountain, NC

Casino and Resort in Kings Mountain Seeing Progress

By Kayla Wright
WSIC
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Kings Casino Resort in Kings Mountain Seeing Progress. Plan Moves forward as the Catawba Tribe Receives Approval of Land. The Catawba Indian Nation’s nearly decade-long fight to build a casino in Kings Mountain moved another step closer to its end Wednesday as a U.S. House panel approved the tribe’s receipt of the land. The Interior Department placed more than 16 acres of land in Cleveland County into a trust for the Catawba, a federally recognized tribe based in Rock Hill, S.C. The Catawba tribe plans to build the $273 million Two Kings Casino Resort off Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain.

wccbcharlotte.com

Soda Stop Wins Cleveland County Woman $1 Million Prize

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (News Release) — Wyshena Crank of Shelby made a quick stop for a soda last week and walked out with the latest $1 million Platinum 7s top prize. “I stopped at the store to get something to drink,” she recalled. “And I thought, ‘Well, might as well try a scratch-off!’”
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
New Hanover County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.
Environmentecowatch.com

Hurricane Season Spurs Hog Waste Worries in North Carolina

As North Carolina heads into another hurricane season, some residents and organizations fear the stormy season will again flood communities with hog waste. The state's hog waste management works by funneling feces, urine, and blood from hog farms into massive open waste lagoons, which let off foul odors and methane gas. When the lagoons become full, the waste water is often sprayed onto fields as nutrients for crops. The waste, which contains harmful bacteria like E. coli or salmonella, can wash off into local waterways and cause groundwater contamination and fish kills.
Raleigh, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Supporters of those with autism says legislation signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper should expand access to treatment services and rein in costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed outside the Executive Mansion on Monday says behavior analysts can now operate independently, rather than under the previously required supervision of psychologists.