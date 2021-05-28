Kings of Convenience share “Fever” from first album in 12 years

Rodney Crowell has released his second single and video ‘Transient Global Amnesia Blues’ from his forthcoming album ‘Triage’. Haroula Rose, who directed the video, said, “Conceptually, I wanted to capture what Rodney explained as his experience with Transient Global Amnesia. A sort of fever dream. And, I’m happy when he says we got that right. We shot the footage of him at The Castle Recording Studios in Franklin, TN out in the back forested area, and at the river where Susanna Clark’s ashes were spread. I used a lot of archival footage and personal artifacts of Rodney’s to create some sense of cohesiveness – remembering life and its moments of being disoriented but also being found. Also, being inspired by the nature and story of the lyrics. We shot the writing at Rodney’s house with his wife, Claudia’s, beautiful handwriting.”