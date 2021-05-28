Cancel
Music

Kings of Convenience share “Fever” from first album in 12 years

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKings of Convenience will release Peace or Love, their first album in 12 years, next month, and they've now shared a second song from the album. "Fever" is a breezy, buoyant bossa nova number, lifted by elegant piano, violin and Erlend Øye and Eirik Glambek Bøe's signature harmonies. “’Fever’ is...

www.brooklynvegan.com
Erlend Øye
