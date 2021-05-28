Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Bill Horan Speaks On AG Markets & Outlook For Area Farmers

yourfortdodge.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa farmer and Ag Insider Bill Horan was a guest on “Devine Intervention” with Mike Devine on KVFD AM 1400. During his appearance, he provided an update with the latest info on trade with China. He would expound on how area farmers could benefit from the latest trends. He went...

www.yourfortdodge.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ag#The Biden Administration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
China
Related
AgricultureDaily Leader

USDA conducting annual resource survey of farmers, ranchers

The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is collecting data from approximately 50,000 farmers and ranchers for its annual Agricultural Resource Management Survey. The survey looks at all aspects of U.S. agricultural production, the well-being of farm households, farm finances, chemical usage and various farm production characteristics. ARMS also collects detailed information on production practices, costs and returns for different commodities on a rotating basis. In 2021, the survey will take a closer look at corn, rice, dairy and organic dairy.
Agriculturewoodsbros.com

GUIDE TO LINCOLN FARMERS’ MARKETS

Shop these spots and support local farmers this Spring. It’s that time of year again — farmer’s markets are opening up around Lincoln, featuring local produce, fresh flowers and baked goods. Here’s a breakdown of three farmer’s markets in the area, their unique features and how and when to shop for the best seasonal produce.
Economyharborlightnews.com

FARMERS MARKET REPORT

Last weekend was one of those magical days that is even better than what you imagined. June 19 was our very first “Kids Day at the Market” and oh what a success it was. Northern Michigan Bounce House Co set up in Zorn Park and the kids had a blast. T...
Agriculturepanolian.com

USDA launches 2021 Agricultural Resource Management survey

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is collecting data from approximately 50,000 farmers and ranchers for its annual Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS). The survey looks at all aspects of U.S. agricultural production, the well-being of farm households, farm finances, chemical usage, and various farm production characteristics. The survey also collects detailed information on production practices, costs, and returns for different commodities on a rotating basis. In 2021, the survey will take a closer look at corn, rice, dairy and organic dairy in the United States.
Agriculturetv6tnt.com

Farmers Reject Friday Market

Farmers have rejected the proposal of having a Friday market as a way to mitigate the effects of the extended weekend curfew. This was revealed in the House of Representatives, along with NAMDEVCO's decision to supplement the sales some farmers would be losing. Alicia Boucher tells us more.
Agriculturecrowleytoday.com

BASF, Horizon Ag announce new high-yield contest for rice farmers

Clearfield and Provisia rice growers know one thing’s for sure: Great rice varieties mean great yields and great quality, too. To celebrate growers who achieve both, BASF and Horizon Ag have created the ClearPro Rice Challenge. “BASF and Horizon Ag are committed to helping rice growers achieve success in their...
Beloit, KSbeloitcall.com

Farmers Market on Wednesdays!

C&C Farms of Scandia and several other vendors are open at the Solomon Valley Farmers Market from 4-6 on Wednesdays at the Little Red School house off Highway 24 in Beloit.
Economy, INagrinews-pubs.com

Ag Economy Barometer: Farmer optimism drops in May

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Farmers were less optimistic in May compared to April, according to the Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer. The barometer dropped 20 points last month to a reading of 158, down from 178 in April. “Even with the decline that still leaves the index far higher...
Outlook, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Ag News: Pear Harvest Positive Outlook

**Pear farmers expect the California harvest to begin in about a month, and say early prospects for the crop look positive. The California Pear Advisory Board reports the crop should be “more plentiful than the last two years,” but pears must reach optimum maturity before harvest begins. The MARKET outlook...
Grocery & Supermaketmesabitribune.com

Virginia Farmer’s Market

Scott Kudrle of Kudrle Farms helps a customer at his booth set up at the Virginia Farmer’s Market Thursday afternoon. The market is held each Thursday starting at 2:30. Ronin Roth, 4, and his sister Nozomi, 7 read stories to Yogi the reading dog while attending Thursday’s Virginia Farmers Market. The market features a wide assortment of activities, music, art and fresh foods and is held Thursday’s starting at 2:30 along the shore of Silver Lake.
AgricultureLas Vegas Herald

Smart Agriculture Mapping Services Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Trimble, InnovaSea Systems, LumiGrow

Latest released the research study on Global Smart Agriculture Mapping Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Smart Agriculture Mapping Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Smart Agriculture Mapping Services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Deere & Company (United States),Trimble, Inc. (United States),Topcon Positioning Systems (United States),DeLaval (Sweden),Heliospectra (Sweden),Antelliq (France),Afimilk Ltd. (Israel),AKVA group (Norway),InnovaSea Systems (United States),LumiGrow (United States),AG Leader Technology (United States),Raven Industries (United States),AgJunction (United States),The Climate Corporation (United States),Nedap NV (Netherlands),BouMatic (United States),Fancom BV (Netherlands),Aquabyte (United States).
Agriculturewho13.com

World ag outlook reduces expected output

A major World Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates Report was out this week, reducing the outlook for beginning and ending stocks. Beginning stocks are down 150 million bushels, reflecting the projected increase in corn use. Corn for ethanol is up 75 million bushels and weekly ethanol production along with refiner and blender net inputs during May indicate demand is almost back to pre-COVID levels.
Greensburg, INWRBI Radio

Former USDA Undersecretary speaks at Greensburg Ag Breakfast

Greensburg, IN — Former USDA Undersecretary for Trade and Foreign Agriculture Affairs Ted McKinney was the keynote speaker at an Ag Breakfast Saturday at First Baptist Church in Greensburg. Mc Kinney spoke on a wide array of topics but a common theme was to embrace innovation on the farm but...
AgricultureNewswise

Clemson Ag Service Lab contributes to Southern fertilizer study

Newswise — Shannon Alford, director of the Agricultural Service Laboratory, joined colleagues from across the South to conduct a study of recommendations for phosphorus and potassium application on crops across the region. The results are published in an article, “Variation in soil-test-based phosphorus and potassium rate recommendations across the southern...
U.S. Politicsnewsdakota.com

MN Farmer Testifies to House AG Subcommittee on Insurance

Washington D.C. (AgCentralRadioNetwork) – A House Agriculture Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities and Risk Management held a hearing today on the Efficacy of the Farm Safety Net. Chair Cheri Bustos talked at the hearing about the importance of getting input from farmers about how 2018 Farm Bill programs are working and to get a better understanding of what is happening in the countryside. She said the subcommittee was interested to hear more about the ARC or PLC programs, and how changes made to those programs have worked for growers. And in particular, we want to hear about how crop insurance has kicked in in times of need.
Agricultureagwired.com

MyLand Growing for a Regenerative Ag Future

MyLand is growing as it focuses on soil health. The Arizona-based company continues to add expertise as it moves into the “next stage of growth for a regenerative future.” In the past month, MyLand has announced four new appointments. MyLand’s innovative and patented technology allows farmers to easily and rapidly...
Crawford County, OHocj.com

June 24 CORN Live Webinar focuses on weeds in soybeans and wheat harvest

The next session of CORN Live is this Thursday, June 24th from 8:00 – 9:00 am. This week’s webinar will touch on a variety of issues, starting with a crop progress report and field updates from Jason Hartschuh, Extension Educator in Crawford County, and a review of weed management in soybeans with Mark Loux, Professor and Extension Specialist in Weed Science at OSU.
Industrygetnews.info

Microirrigation Systems Market Projected to Reach $15.1 Billion by 2026 | Key Players are Netafim Limited, The Toro Company, Lindsay Corporation, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Rain Bird Corporation

The global microirrigation systems size is estimated to be valued at USD 9.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of USD 15.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.3%. The report “Microirrigation Systems Market by Type (Drip and Micro Sprinkler), Application (Orchard Crops &...