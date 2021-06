WASHINGTON, DC: Congressman Andy Harris, M.D., today wrote Governor Hogan and Maryland Secretary of Health Dennis Schrader to urge them to put a stop to University of Maryland System vaccine mandates given the recent acknowledgement by the CDC and a published study out of Israel citing a strong correlation between the COVID-19 vaccines and myocarditis or pericarditis, mostly in young men, typically between the age of 16-30. The CDC will now convene a meeting of its immunization practices advisory committee this Friday to examine the evidence and assess these risks further. While often times treatable with over the counter medication and surveillance, myocarditis and pericarditis remain dangerous and are defined as an inflammation of the heart muscle that present as shortness of breath and specific pain in the chest.