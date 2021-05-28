Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chester County, TN

Chester County High School alum Peyton Doles wins NAIA Football Championship

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChester County High School alum and former CCHS Eagles football player Peyton Doles recently won the 2020 NAIA Football National Championship with his team, the Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders. The Blue Raiders defeated Northwestern College 45-13. “It was surreal,” he said. “To have been from little old Chester County and to have been able to do that in the short amount of time I was able to it felt good. It felt great honestly,” he said.

chestercountyindependent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Education
County
Chester County, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles Football#High School#American Football#Cchs Eagles#The Blue Raiders#Northwestern College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSNBC News

Biden, Putin say progress made in Geneva but gulfs on issues remain

GENEVA — President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin emerged from their meeting in Switzerland on Wednesday projecting optimism for future relations despite continued divisions on thorny topics from cyberattacks to human rights abuses. In separate post-summit news conferences, Biden described the tone of the discussions as "good, positive"...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House to vote Wednesday on making Juneteenth a federal holiday

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) has announced that the House will vote on making Juneteenth a federal holiday on Wednesday. The bill passed by unanimous consent in the Senate on Tuesday night, and it seems likely to pass the House, which would send the legislation creating the federal holiday to President Biden 's desk.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

'Pure insanity': Emails detail Trump's pressure on Justice Department to overturn election

WASHINGTON — Documents released Tuesday by the House Oversight Committee detail then-President Donald Trump’s repeated efforts to pressure the Department of Justice to pursue his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election and help overturn Joe Biden’s victory. The emails illustrate the behind-the-scenes efforts Trump's White House...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
NBC News

As Biden and Putin met, press chaos reigned

GENEVA — While President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin participated in a well-choreographed greeting and posed for photos ahead of their summit here, a chaotic scene was unfolding between the U.S. and the Russian press in front of them. Reporters covering the event as part of the small...