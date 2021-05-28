Chester County High School alum Peyton Doles wins NAIA Football Championship

Chester County High School alum and former CCHS Eagles football player Peyton Doles recently won the 2020 NAIA Football National Championship with his team, the Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders. The Blue Raiders defeated Northwestern College 45-13. “It was surreal,” he said. “To have been from little old Chester County and to have been able to do that in the short amount of time I was able to it felt good. It felt great honestly,” he said.