New Mobile Suit Gundam SEED game in development

There is an independent developer that is taking requests for the creation of various mobile games via TikTok. The responses and the results are truly something special. This is a new avenue of mobile game creation, and this developer is proving its viability every day. TikTok is the Gen Z freeform video clip app that has taken the world by storm. It is fun, light, educational, informative, and absolutely everything in between. There seems to be no reason it cannot take mobile game requests as well. Now, who is the developer behind this certifiably genius idea? It is a solo developer named Dan(@1dan.io). Dan has created over 80 so far, using his TikTok method. In addition to Dan’s astonishing levels of mobile game creation, he is entirely self-taught, and he promotes the fact that anyone can learn how to make games for free using Google and YouTube.