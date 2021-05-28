Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Mobile Suit Gundam SEED game in development

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandai Namco Group has announced Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Project Ignited, a project to implement various Mobile Suit Gundam SEED series measures around the world, including the development of a new game. The following five projects were announced:. Project 1: Movie Production. The movie that serves as a sequel to...

www.gematsu.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitsuo Fukuda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Suit Gundam Seed#Shanghai#Bandai Namco Group#Gundam Docks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
Country
China
Related
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Riot Announce Valorant Mobile Is in Development

Over half a billion games have been played since launch. Riot Games have announced a mobile version of hit 5v5 competitive shooter, Valorant. This comes off the back of the hugely popular Valorant Masters tournament, which took place in Reykjavik, Iceland. The LAN event drew huge numbers on Twitch, peaking...
Video Gamesdigistatement.com

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 3 Release Date for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC

Are you also waiting for Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 3? If yes, then read this article till the end to know more about this game. Developed and Published by Namco Bandai Games, Gundam Battle is a multiplayer fighting game series. This series experienced its first release in 2012 in Japan as Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation and its latest release in 2018 as Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2. In this article, we are going to talk about the new sequel of this series, Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 3. So, here is everything you need to know about it.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Activision launches new in-house studio for mobile games

The creator of Call of Duty has launched a new in-house studio dedicated to the development of mobile games, called Activision Mobile. According to a job listing that is looking for a senior producer, the studio is based in Santa Monica, California. It will create “the best AAA mobile games in the world.” The studio’s first game will be a mobile title in the Call of Duty franchise.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Nearly Half Of 25 Games In Development From PlayStation Studios Are New IPs

It doesn’t come to much surprise to see that Sony has quite a few projects in the works when it comes to their line of PlayStation studios. There are a ton of games in development and that bit of news comes from Hermen Hulst the head of PlayStation Studios. During a recent Q&A session over at the official PlayStation Blog, Hermen unveiled that there are a ton of new IPs being developed at the moment.
ComicsComicBook

Mobile Suit Gundam Set To Arrive On Netflix This Month

Mobile Suit Gundam is easily the biggest mech franchise to rise from the medium of anime, presenting fans with countless worlds that are all united by the influence of the unique mobile suits, and it seems as if Netflix will be taking fans back to the earlier days of the series by putting several movies from the franchise on its streaming service. 2021 is set to be a big year for the Gundam series, with the arrival of Hathaway's Flash this summer taking us back to the original universe created by Yoshiyuki Tomino.
Video GamesGamespot

Activision Is Developing A Second AAA Call Of Duty Mobile Game

A long list of new open positions on the Activision Careers website point to a new Call of Duty mobile game. According to the listings, the game is being developed by Activision Mobile, a "new in-house studio, dedicated to developing the best AAA mobile games in the world." This is...
Video GamesIGN

How to Apply For The Toge Game Fund Initiative as a New Developer

The Toge Game Fund Initiative (TGFI) is an initiative made by Toge Productions to help small game devs with funding for the production of their games. Starting out as a flash game developer, Toge Productions is an indie game developing company located in Indonesia with a focus on premium console and PC games. Starting in 2017, Toge Productions has reached the stage of becoming a publisher on top of developing their own games.
Comicsfandompost.com

‘Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’ Anime Feature Film Becomes Netflix Exclusive

It's time to explore the future of the Universal Century (and to get more Haruhiko Mikimoto designs brought to life!) It was revealed as part of an event in November 2018 that several new Gundam projects are coming up as part of the focus on the Universal Century timeline. One of those was the Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash feature film, which is being done as a movie trilogy that’s based on the 1989 novel trilogy from Yoshiyuki Tomino.
Behind Viral Videosmxdwn.com

Independent Developer Taking Mobile Game Requests Through TikTok

There is an independent developer that is taking requests for the creation of various mobile games via TikTok. The responses and the results are truly something special. This is a new avenue of mobile game creation, and this developer is proving its viability every day. TikTok is the Gen Z freeform video clip app that has taken the world by storm. It is fun, light, educational, informative, and absolutely everything in between. There seems to be no reason it cannot take mobile game requests as well. Now, who is the developer behind this certifiably genius idea? It is a solo developer named Dan(@1dan.io). Dan has created over 80 so far, using his TikTok method. In addition to Dan’s astonishing levels of mobile game creation, he is entirely self-taught, and he promotes the fact that anyone can learn how to make games for free using Google and YouTube.
Video Gamessiliconangle.com

Now.gg launches mobile cloud game streaming platform for developers

Mobile cloud company Now.gg today launched a platform-as-a-service game streaming capability for game developers to make it easy for players to run high-quality games on their lower-powered smartphones without hurting the performance. The platform does this by running compute and storage in the cloud and streaming the graphics over the...
TV & Videoshypebeast.com

Netflix Announces Release Date for 'Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway'

Netflix has secured exclusive streaming rights to Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway, the newest addition to the legendary anime mecha franchise. This film will be the first of three movies that will adapt Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash, a novel written by Gundam creator Yoshiyuki Tomino. “After Char’s rebellion, Hathaway Noa leads an insurgency against Earth Federation, but meeting an enemy officer and a mysterious woman alters his fate,” reads the film description.
Video Gamesthexplorion.com

Mobile Esports Games of 2021

For sportsbook operators, mobile esports games are a gold mine. Thousands of bookmakers have gotten on the esports train with confidence, thanks to a regular supply of new games and a continuously churning following that provides an opportunity unlike any other in traditional sports. While the epidemic of 2020 slowed...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New PS5 game coming from Concrete Genie developer

A new PS5 game is on the way from the developer behind Concrete Genie. Earlier today on June 3, a job listing appeared online for a Principal Graphics Programmer at PixelOpus, the developer behind 2019's Concrete Genie. "PixelOpus, creator of the award-winning Concrete Genie, is seeking outstanding talent to join our passionate and creative family in crafting an exciting new PS5 title," the job description reads.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Saber Interactive Developing New Painkiller Game

Publisher Koch Media and their new Prime Matter label have announced a new Painkiller game, developed by Saber Interactive. While details are scant, the game will be developed and co-published with Saber Interactive, and it will include a co-op multiplayer mode. The new Painkiller game is set for a release...
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

New Call of Duty Mobile Game in the Works

Activision has created a new internal mobile development studio to make a brand new Call of Duty Mobile title. The new studio is called “Activision Mobile.” This is verified by the sighting of a new job listing on the Activision site revealing the company is hiring for a new “Activision Mobile” internal development studio that will focus on continuing the company’s push to expand their mobile presence following Call of Duty: Mobile’s success. This was first noticed by VGC.
Video Gamesclarkchronicle.com

Mobile games are hot garbage

Most people have played a mobile game before, whether it is Angry Birds, Fruit Ninja or Jetpack Joyride. These games existed in a time where the market was still fresh and unexplored, so the ideal of high-quality portable gaming on your phone was still promising. The era of mobile games being small fry is long over. In 2020 alone, $81 billion were generated by mobile games, almost double of what the revenue was in 2016.
Video GamesGamasutra

Syberia developer Microids opens new Lyon studio to create adventure games

French game company Microids, known for developing and publishing the Syberia franchise, has cut the ribbon on a new development studio in Lyon. The new opening will be called Microids Studio Lyon and has been tasked with developing adventure games. Former Little Worlds Studio co-founder and president David Chomard, who's...
Video Gamesjioforme.com

Best New Mobile Games on iOS and Android – June 2021 Summary

GameCentral presents the best smartphone games of the month, including updates from the makers of 80 Days and Divinity: Original Sin 2. Lots up to the spectacular harbor of Divinity: Original Sin 2, which is still one of the best role-playing games this month, as the end of the lockdown is visible and the sun is causing inconvenient glare on your phone screen. Games are old-fashioned games, Flocks’ quirky brand laid-back puzzle-solving and Huntdown mobile release – a love letter to arcade games in the early 90’s.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Multiple Final Fantasy Mobile Games Receive New Trailers

After a thunderous show by Bethesda and Microsoft, it’s time to turn our gaze towards the Square Enix showcase. Square Enix gave fans an extended look for PlatinumGames’ Babylon’s Fall as well as a Guardians of the Galaxy video game showcase. In addition to this, 3 new trailers have been revealed for Square Enix’s darling franchise, Final Fantasy.