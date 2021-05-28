Cancel
Kansas State

Kansas Man Charged After Neighbor Killed By Stray Bullet

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas City, Kansas, police say a man has been charged in the death of a neighbor who was hit by a stray bullet while standing in his house. James Edward Merrick Jr., is charged with first-degree murder in the March 31 death of 50-year-old Mark Winner. Police say Merrick was involved in a shooting outside Winner’s home when a stray bullet went through a window and hit Winner, who died at the scene. Merrick fled but was arrested earlier this month in Topeka. The investigation into the shooting is continuing.

