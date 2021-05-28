Nebraska County Sheriff’s Deputies Seize 103 Pounds Of Meth

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say sheriff’s deputies in a southeast Nebraska county seized 103 pounds of methamphetamine in two stops this week. Seward County Sheriff Michael Vance says deputies recovered 3 pounds of the drug on Monday near the Goehner exit off Interstate 80. A man from Council Bluffs, Iowa, and a woman from California were arrested. On Wednesday, deputies stopped a minivan for a traffic violation near the Milford exit on the interstate. A search found 100 pounds of methamphetamine in the van. A man from Benton, Washington, was arrested in that case.