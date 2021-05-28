Cancel
Jalen Mills still can't believe he's being coached by Bill Belichick

It's been a few months since defensive back Jalen Mills signed with the Patriots, but the 27-year-old still can't believe he's being coached by Bill Belichick. “No, not yet,” Mills said following Thursday's OTA via video conference. “I think it was two days ago, we were in walk-through and going over certain defensive calls, and I was working a certain technique, and he was standing right next to me, and he kind of like started coaching me up. I was kind of like, in my mind — of course, I was taking the coaching but then after when I went to the sideline, it was kind of like the same thing, I was like, ‘This dude — like, Coach Bill is coaching me.’ It’s crazy to me.

