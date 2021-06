Now that ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and The CW have all released their fall schedules for the 2021-2022 season, we know which time slots we’ll have to make some tough calls. For example, will dancing or singing win Monday nights with Dancing With the Stars and The Voice both at 8/7c? Which procedural will be victorious Wednesdays at 10/9c: Chicago P.D. or the return of CSI with Vegas? Will Shondaland’s Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy beat one of Dick Wolf‘s takeovers (Law & Orders on Thursdays)? What will a night and time change mean for the long-running NCIS?