Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Jury Weighs Immigrant’s Fate In 2018 Slaying Of Iowa Runner

By News
nodawaybroadcasting.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Jurors met for hours without reaching consensus on whether a man is guilty in the 2018 abduction and stabbing of a University of Iowa student who disappeared while out for a run. Cristhian Bahena Rivera faces first-degree murder and other charges in the death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts. Jurors were sent home after three house of deliberations on Thursday and will return Friday morning. Prosecutor Scott Brown said in a closing argument that “overwhelming evidence” showed Bahena Rivera was guilty. He called Bahena Rivera’s testimony that two men kidnapped him and forced him to take part in the crime “a figment of his imagination.” The defense argued prosecutors didn’t meet their burden of proof.

nodawaybroadcasting.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Government
City
Iowa City, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mollie Tibbetts
Person
Scott Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#University Of Iowa#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Inside Hong Kong's Apple Daily, China's besieged liberal media icon

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - Journalists at Apple Daily, a feisty Hong Kong newspaper, had been bracing for some kind of a crackdown. The splashy Chinese-language tabloid - which mixes celebrity gossip, investigations of the powerful and pro-democracy editorials - has increasingly been under the scrutiny of the authorities since the arrest last August of owner Jimmy Lai, who remains in jail for joining unauthorised rallies.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the NYC Democratic mayoral debate

Eight Democrats vying to be New York City’s next mayor sparred over the most pressing issues facing the nation’s largest city on Wednesday in the final debate of the Democratic primary. The two-hour showdown presented the candidates with one last chance to make an impression on New Yorkers before voters...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Fed officials see GDP, inflation rising higher in 2021

Federal Reserve officials see economic growth and inflation rising higher in 2021 than they expected earlier this year, according to economic projections released Wednesday. Members of the Fed board and presidents of reserve banks, which together make up the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), largely see the pace of the rebound from the coronavirus pandemic accelerating deeper into the year.