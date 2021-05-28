Chief: Columbia Man Shot & Killed By Police, Had Gun

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A 38-year-old man died after he was shot by police during a confrontation at a Columbia gas station. Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones says James Sears III of Columbia died in the shooting Wednesday afternoon at a Petro-Mart. The police department said Sears was being investigated for a felony probation violation and narcotics distribution. Two officers from the police department’s street crimes unit shot Sears. Police said an early review of video footage shows Sears drew a weapon and the two officers fired their guns after he refused to comply with their commands. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Columbia police department will each investigate the shooting.