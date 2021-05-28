Summerset Boat Lifts Is Bought By Cobalt Boats Founder, St. Clair Family

Summerset Boat Lifts, Inc. and Mad Duck Marine Systems announced on Thursday that they have been acquired by the St. Clair Family. Summerset Boat Lifts is a family-owned, premium boat lift manufacturing and distribution company located on the Lake of the Ozarks. Dave and Kathy Brooks began their family operation in 1982 by distributing boat lifts at the Lake. They then expanded to manufacturing in 2012, offering full service to people in need of a solution for their boats. For decades, Summerset’s specialty has been high-quality boat and PWC lifts designed for the rough water conditions that are common on the Lake of the Ozarks and other large bodies of water. With thousands of boat lifts under their belt, the company has become well-known for high-quality products and customer satisfaction. They have become the first choice for premium boat owners!