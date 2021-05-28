John Claude Bemis and Nicole Miles Sell Rodeo Hawkins Graphic Novels
Rodeo Hawkins & the Daughters of Mayhem, and its sequel, Rodeo Hawkins & the Sons of Disaster, are two new graphic novels to be written by John Claude Bemis and illustrated by Nicole Miles. Margaret Ferguson at Holiday House has bought world rights to both new graphic novels, to begin publication in the summer of 2023. The Rodeo Hawkins graphic novels tell the multiversal stories of Sidney Poblockim who after every other Sidney Poblocki in the multiverse is murdered, the last Sidney is rescued by a misfit crew of interdimensional troublemakers known as the Daughters of Mayhem, who lead him into a series of misadventures.bleedingcool.com