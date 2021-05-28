Cancel
John Claude Bemis and Nicole Miles Sell Rodeo Hawkins Graphic Novels

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 28 days ago

Rodeo Hawkins & the Daughters of Mayhem, and its sequel, Rodeo Hawkins & the Sons of Disaster, are two new graphic novels to be written by John Claude Bemis and illustrated by Nicole Miles. Margaret Ferguson at Holiday House has bought world rights to both new graphic novels, to begin publication in the summer of 2023. The Rodeo Hawkins graphic novels tell the multiversal stories of Sidney Poblockim who after every other Sidney Poblocki in the multiverse is murdered, the last Sidney is rescued by a misfit crew of interdimensional troublemakers known as the Daughters of Mayhem, who lead him into a series of misadventures.

bleedingcool.com
Related
Books & Literaturebleedingcool.com

Harper Collins Buys Untimely Passing Of Nicholas Fart Graphic Novel

Josh Crute and James Rey Sanchez have created a new early reader graphic novel series Super Serious Mysteries, which has been bought by Luana Kay Horry at HarperCollins in a two-book deal. The first graphic novel in the Super Serious Mysteries series, The Untimely Passing of Nicholas Fart: A Who-Dealt-It Mystery, sees detective-in-training Penelope Whiff who must catch the culprit of a very mysterious and stinky crime. The Untimely Passing of Nicholas Fart: A Who-Dealt-It Mystery will be published in the summer of 2023, and the second in the summer of 2024.
Books & Literaturebleedingcool.com

Enlightened, a Graphic Novel Biography by Sachi Ediriweera For 2023

Enlightened is a new graphic novel biography by Sachi Ediriweera that dramatizes the life of Siddhartha, a young prince who leaves his sheltered life of luxury and becomes the Buddha in his quest to end human suffering. Bought by Alyza Liu at Atheneum, Enlightened will be published in the summer of 2023. Sachi Ediriweera is a senior experiential designer for VMLY&R Commerce, a filmmaker, a comic book creator, and writer/artist of the graphic novel Lionborn, which was the first English language graphic novel produced in Sri Lanka. Lionborn was based on a Sri Lankan historical character named Sinhabahu, a well-known tale in Sri Lanka.
Comicsala.org

Great Graphic Novels (#GGN2022) Featured Review of The Tea Dragon Tapestry by K. O’Neill

In this stunning conclusion to The Tea Dragon series, we continue with the story of Greta and Minette as they look towards the future. Greta struggles to discover her own crafting style, while attempting to create an extraordinary piece to impress a master blacksmith who is looking to take on an apprentice. At the same time, Minette struggles to decide if she should stay or go after she receives an unexpected package from the monastery where she once trained. With the support and love from friends and family, Greta and Minette will decide the next phase in their lives and find out where their place is in the world.
Books & Literaturebleedingcool.com

Marieke Nijkamp & Sylvia Bi Sell Graphic Novel Series, Ink Girls

Marieke Nijkamp and Sylvia Bi's middle-grade graphic novel series Ink Girls, has seen the first two books picked up by Martha Mihalick at Greenwillow. Ink Girls is set in a city-state inspired by Renaissance-era Italy, and tells of a young printer's apprentice who must find a way to save her master who is arrested for sedition after she printed a newspaper calling out the crimes of the most powerful man in the city. The first Ink Girls book is planned for the winter of 2023.
Books & Literaturebleedingcool.com

YA Graphic Novel Debut Maelstrom by Lora Merriman Sells For 6 Figures

Maelstrom: A Prince Of Evil is a YA graphic novel debut by Lora Merriman, bought at auction by Brian Geffen at Henry Holt along with an unnamed second book. Aimed at fans of Nimona, Maelstrom follows a ragtag group of rebels, led by the prophesized Hero of Virtue, who improbably teams up with Maelstrom, the demon son of the evil necromancer queen, in a quest to take her down—that is, unless Maelstrom decides to betray them first.
Books & Literaturebleedingcool.com

New Graphic Novel Unicons by Smallville's Daniel Sulzberg & Neil Sadhu

Unicons is a new middle-grade graphic novel from former Smallville writing duo Daniel Sulzberg and Neil Sadhu. Unicons follows "horses Gabby and her best friend Mo beyond the pasture, disguised as unicorns as they attend a unicorn-only school set deep in Starflower Forest. Being fake never felt so real. Is that a good thing?" Daniel Sulzberg is best known as an illustrator and cartoonist and runs an animation company, Clumsy Ghost, Neil Sadhu is a writer/producer of branded content at Disney CreativeWorks, together they fight crime create graphic novels like this one. Michele McAvoy at Blue Bronco Books has bought world rights to Unicons, to be published in April 2024. Rather than using agents, the authors represented themselves.
Books & LiteratureThe Beat

GRAPHIC NOVEL CLUB: MARVELS’ Kurt Busiek on finishing things

The Beat is a proud sponsor of Comix Experience’s Graphic Novel of the Month Clubs, which bring comics fans a curated mix of the best of new release graphic novels and conversations with the creators who make them. Each month, the staff of Comix Experience votes on three sets of upcoming books they are most excited about—one gets presented to adults, another to middle readers, and the third is a classic. Each club provides swag like original signed custom bookplates for adults or buttons and magnets for the kids (in this case, the former, to support the featured Comics Masterpiece book, Marvels).
Books & LiteratureWhittier Daily News

‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ Daniel Handler, aka Lemony Snicket, has ‘Poison for Breakfast’

“This book is about bewilderment,” Lemony Snicket writes in the first page of “Poison for Breakfast,” his new, stand-alone adventure to be published Aug. 31. The slim volume, geared for young readers and adults alike, offers a dive into creativity, philosophy, the writing life and life – and death – in general. (And there might or might not be a crime in it.)
ComicsMarietta Daily Journal

Captain Comics: 4 graphic novels to expand your mind

I’ve got four graphic novels to discuss, a meat-and-three for the intellectually hungry. Here’s our steak:. Barry Windsor-Smith is a much beloved comics artist, an A-lister who wields a detailed, classics-influenced style rivaled only by P. Craig Russell in its lyrical beauty. But he can also apply that style in service to the brutal and gritty, as evidenced by his work on “Conan the Barbarian” and other books.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Walking Dead Clementine Launches Skybound Comet YA Graphic Novel Line

No one has ordered enough copies of Skybound X. We've been saying that for a while. Because Image Comics/Skybound has just announced through Publisher's Weekly Skybound Comet, a new original graphic novel imprint aimed at Young Adult (Ages 12+) and Middle Grade (Ages 8-12) audiences, which will launch next year in comic stores, book stores, libraries, and book fairs. And it will launch in July 2022 with Clementine Book One, beginning a trilogy set in the world of Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead, from award-winning writer/artist Tillie Walden (Spinning, On A Sunbeam). It will star Clementine from the TellTale Games Walking Dead franchise, who is also making her comic book debut in the upcoming Skybound X #1 on the 7th of July. This will be followed by Everyday Hero Machine Boy OGN from rising star voices Tri Vuong and Irma Kniivila in September 2022, but first appearing in Skybound X #2 on the 14th of July. And then Sea Serpent's Heir Book One, kicking off a fantasy trilogy from acclaimed creators Mairghread Scott and Pablo Tunica, in October 2022, but first appearing in Skybound X #4 on the 28th of July.
Comicsthemusicuniverse.com

Barenaked Ladies share graphic novel illustrated video

The clip was created by Marvel Comics illustrator Enis Cicis and award-winning Toni Huml. Last week, Barenaked Ladies announced that their 16th studio album Detour de Force will be released on July 16th, and shared the topical new single “New Disaster” which focuses on the craze and impact of the 24/7 news cycle. Now, they share an animated video for the new single to go alongside the track’s timely subject matter.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

ABLAZE Publishing Announces September Comics and Graphic Novels

ABLAZE Publishing announced 4 new titles coming in September featuring monsters, zombies, supernatural adventure, and a dose of creature-inspired psychology just in time for Halloween!. HE WHO FIGHTS WITH MONSTERS #1 by Francesco Artibani & Werther Dell'Edera. MSRP: $3.99 · Release Date: September 7, 2021. On All Hallows' Eve, a...
Books & LiteratureKirkus Reviews

John Cho Will Publish a Middle-Grade Novel in 2022

Actor John Cho will tackle the 1992 Los Angeles riots in a middle-grade novel due out next year, Entertainment Weekly reports. The debut book by Cho, known for his roles in Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle and the sitcom Selfie, will be published by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers. The publisher says the book “will highlight the unique Korean American perspective” on the riots that gripped the nation.
Books & Literatureharlequinjunkie.com

REVIEW: The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner

In The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner, Nella began working in her mother’s apothecary shop when she was. barely old enough to walk and talk. Helping women with whatever maladies affected them was the number one rule. Little did she know that by 1791, twenty years after taking over the shop, Nella would also be making poisonous elixirs which wronged women would buy to use against the men abusing them. Then one fateful day young Eliza appears in the shop. Nella has a bad feeling about granting her request, even if it originated from Eliza’s employer. None of them could have foreseen the wheels it would set in motion or how drastically it would change all of their futures.
Comicsflyleafbooks.com

Dinosaurs Before Dark Graphic Novel (Magic Tree House (R) #1) (Paperback)

The #1 bestselling chapter book is now a graphic novel! Magic. Mystery. Time-travel. Get whisked back in time in the magic tree house with Jack and Annie!. Before Jack and Annie can find out, the mysterious tree house whisks them to the prehistoric past. Now they have to figure out how to get home. Can they do it before dark...or will they become a dinosaur's dinner?
Books & Literature1077thebone.com

The History of Motörhead Becoming a Graphic Novel

UNITED KINGDOM – DECEMBER 01: Photo of MOTORHEAD; Phil Taylor, Lemmy, Fast Eddie Clarke (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns). The story of Motörhead will be in graphic novel-form this fall! At 144 pages, the graphic novel will cover the history of the band’s 40 year career. Motörhead: The Rise of the Loudest Band in the World is written by the same guy who gave us the adult-puzzle book Motörhead: Where is Lemmy?.