Here are some of the greatest strengths and weaknesses on the stat sheet for each of the New York Jets’ 10 draft picks in 2021. On throws that traveled 20+ yards downfield in 2020, Wilson completed 35 of 56 attempts for 1,286 yards, 12 touchdowns, and two interceptions. Here are some of his metrics on those throws and where they ranked out of 125 qualified FBS quarterbacks: