Transform Your Land Into a Botanical Sanctuary
Native plants and their habitats are under threat. These threats come from overharvesting caused by the demand of the herbal market, and land development as more housing and other developments pop up around the country. As herbalists and plant enthusiasts, part of our journey is learning how to be stewards to our plant allies with plant conservation. One way we can do this is by cultivating land specifically for the purpose of restoring native plant species.theherbalacademy.com