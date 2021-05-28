Transform Your Land Into a Botanical Sanctuary

Having your cake and eating it too is everybody’s goal in life, but we soon learn in most pursuits that’s impossible. However, it’s not necessarily the case when you put money into creating a great mallard duck habitat for yourself, your family and friends, because that investment may pay you back not only in years of recreation but also in cold, hard cash if you use it as “mitigation” for other undeveloped property you own, or that a nearby developer owns, that can be developed to a higher level. In addition, the conservation land itself is also likely to become more valuable as it produces improved hunting, fishing and outdoors recreation.