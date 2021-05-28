Friday Focus: The Cavalry Is Coming
Last week, we discussed the sheer number of injuries that have befallen the MLB in 2021. The deluge has continued unabated since then, with Corey Kluber (shoulder), Lance McCullers (ditto), Marcell Ozuna (fingers), Zach Plesac (broken thumb from "aggressively removing his shirt" because hey, why not), Kyle Gibson (groin), Luke Voit (oblique), Franmil Reyes (ditto), Bryce Harper (forearm), J.T. Realmuto (wrist), Nick Senzel (knee), and Nico Hoerner (hamstring) all landing on the injured list. Oh, and turns out that Carlos Carrasco (hamstring) is probably still over a month away, and we may not even see Noah Syndergaard (elbow) before September, now that he's been shut down for the next six weeks thanks to inflammation as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery. Neat!www.rotoballer.com