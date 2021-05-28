Friday Focus: The Cavalry Is Coming

Catcher is a barren wasteland. Unless you’ve got one of the top catchers, you’re left guessing what to do with the position. My strategy in many leagues is to wait until the last round if I don’t get one of the top guys. Some people go catcherless, which is a legitimate strategy in a head-to-head league if you can make proper use of that extra spot. But in a roto league, you’re missing valuable production by leaving it empty. So if you missed out on the cream of the crop and need help addressing the problem, look no further. This article will look at the best streaming-caliber catchers for the week ahead.