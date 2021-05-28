GRAHAM NASH OPENS UP ABOUT TENSIONS WITH DAVID CROSBY

One of the most striking moments on Hell of a Holiday, the brand-new Christmas album from the Pistol Annies, comes when Miranda Lambert begins singing Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December.” Initially accompanied by nothing more than a faint church organ, Lambert accentuates the down-and-out spirit of Haggard’s 1973 Christmas song by slowing the tempo and emphasizing the song’s working-class despair when she draws the emotion out of lines like “I got laid off down at the factory/And their timing’s not the greatest in the world.” One of the few non-originals on the Pistol Annies’ new album, “If We...

MUSIC ・ 13 HOURS AGO