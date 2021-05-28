GRAHAM NASH OPENS UP ABOUT TENSIONS WITH DAVID CROSBY

Elton John could’ve easily taken a breather after putting his Farewell Yellow Brick Road retirement tour on pause due to the pandemic. At this point in his career, he has nothing else to prove, musically or otherwise. However, the icon instead was downright busy, emerging from this break with a collection of 16 collaborative tracks, “The Lockdown Sessions,” documenting the last 18 months of activity.
Even for a notorious sonic shapeshifter like John, the album is wildly eclectic, with a variety of duets encompassing metal power ballads, pulsating disco throwbacks, laid-back hip-hop, and brittle pop gems. It’s easy to be cynical...
