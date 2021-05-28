CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

GRAHAM NASH OPENS UP ABOUT TENSIONS WITH DAVID CROSBY

By Name
radiokmzn.com
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleGraham Nash has opened up about tensions with David Crosby and what is hindering them from a Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young reunion. “Stephen [Stills] and Neil [Young] and I are great,”...

radiokmzn.com

Comments / 4

Related
The Whale 99.1 FM

How David Crosby’s First Solo Album Saved His Life

David Crosby celebrated a milestone birthday in August, and he’s not pleased about it. “Eighty is not happy,” he says, while allowing that probably 50 of those years could be counted as a bonus round thanks to his past substance-abuse issues. He’s made good use of the extra time, especially...
MUSIC
WTHR

Graham Nash performing in Brown County in March

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Graham Nash is coming to the Brown County Music Center on Sunday, March 27, 2022. The performance is part of Nash's tour "Graham Nash: An Intimate Evening of Songs & Stories." Nash's body of work began with his contributions to the...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
NME

Susan Sarandon opens up about final phone call with David Bowie

Susan Sarandon has opened up about her final phone call with David Bowie before he passed away in 2016. The pair, who starred together in 1983’s The Hunger, previously dated, though the Oscar-winning actress has now revealed that they went through “some things that needed to be said” in the months leading up to his death.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Tommy DeBarge from R&B Band Switch Dead at 64

5:41 PM PT -- Tommy's daughter, Marina DeBarge, tells TMZ … he also battled COVID-19 earlier this year, in addition to kidney and liver disease, but never complained about the pain and recovered from the virus. She says she even spoke to him Wednesday, not long before his death, and...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Hannah
Person
David Crosby
Person
Graham Nash
Deadline

Cynthia Harris Dies: ‘Mad About You’ Actress Was 87

Cynthia Harris, who appeared in numerous Broadway and Off Broadway productions and is most widely known for playing the mother of star Paul Reiser’s character on the sitcom Mad About You, died October 3 in New York. She was 87. Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery Her death was announced by her family. Harris, a co-founder in 1993 of Off Broadway’s The Actors Company Theatre, for which she had served as a both an actor and co-artistic director, also starred in the 1979 TV miniseries Edward & Mrs. Simpson, playing Wallis Simpson. She was nominated for a BAFTA...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Tommy DeBarge's wife? Late musician was married three times

Singer Tommy DeBarge, a member of R&B band Switch, has died aged 64. As the news of his death is shared online fans have wondered about Tommy DeBarge‘s wife and marriages. Switch vocalist and guitarist Tommy DeBarge’s first wife was Yolanda Payne, who was fondly known under the nickname Duck/Ducky.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Peter Scolari Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘Bosom Buddies’, ‘Newhart’, ‘Girls’ Actor Was 66

Peter Scolari, the prolific television and stage actor who found instant fame and a lifelong friendship with Tom Hanks when the two co-starred in the hit 1980 TV comedy Bosom Buddies, died early Friday morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66. His death was announced by Ellen Lubin Sanitsky at Wright Entertainment. Scolari’s 43-year show business career included such highlights as his Emmy-nominated series regular role of producer Michael Harris on Bob Newhart’s 1984-90 comedy Newhart, an Emmy-winning recurring role as the father of Lena Dunham’s character on HBO’s Girls, and, most recently, his role as Bishop Thomas Marx...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nash Young#Rtt Music News
praisedc.com

Smokey Robinson Opens Up About ‘Near Death’ Experience With COVID

Smokey Robinson is one of the iconic singer-songwriters of his generation but in his words, he nearly died after being contracting COVID-19 in 2020. The 81-year-old Robinson said it was “touch and go” after he came down with COVID in December 2020 and was hospitalized, losing his voice and making him fearful he’d never sing again.
YOGA
Rolling Stone

Grammy Contenders 2022: The Kid Laroi on Manifesting Fame and Striving for ‘World Dominion’

This piece is part of Rolling Stone’s second annual Grammy Preview special issue, released ahead of the start of first-round voting. We spoke to some of the year’s biggest artists about the albums and singles that could earn them a nomination — or even a statue come January — and delved into the challenges facing the Recording Academy, providing a 360-degree view of what to watch for in the lead-up to the 2022 awards. Artist: The Kid Laroi Eligible for: F*ck Love (Savage), “Without You,” “Stay” The Kid Laroi has netted two Number One songs, collaborated with Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber, and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HuffingtonPost

Paul McCartney Dismisses Rolling Stones As 'Blues Cover Band'

Mick Jagger may not get much satisfaction at this news: Former Beatle Paul McCartney says the Rolling Stones are little more than a “blues cover band.”. McCartney threw shade at the Beatles’ biggest rivals in a profile for The New Yorker, though he almost seemed to feel guilty about it.
MUSIC
Variety

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Education Came From the Giants at NBC

Entertainment mogul Byron Allen’s résumé lists Fairfax High and USC as the Los Angeles educational institutions of his formative years. Not to diminish their importance, when you hear Allen describing his youthful days when his single mother “couldn’t afford daycare” and plopped young Byron down at NBC where she worked, it’s quickly obvious that Allen had the world’s greatest showbiz teachers in the halls of a network television production center. The list of mentors Allen encountered and learned from at an early age includes Bob Hope, Johnny Carson, Freddie Prinze, Flip Wilson, Redd Foxx, George Burns and Dean Martin. “As a...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Rolling Stone

Pistol Annies Bring Melancholy Harmony to Merle Haggard’s ‘If We Make It Through December’

One of the most striking moments on Hell of a Holiday, the brand-new Christmas album from the Pistol Annies, comes when Miranda Lambert begins singing Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December.” Initially accompanied by nothing more than a faint church organ, Lambert accentuates the down-and-out spirit of Haggard’s 1973 Christmas song by slowing the tempo and emphasizing the song’s working-class despair when she draws the emotion out of lines like “I got laid off down at the factory/And their timing’s not the greatest in the world.” One of the few non-originals on the Pistol Annies’ new album, “If We...
MUSIC
radiokmzn.com

CHECK OUT THE TRAILER FOR PETER JACKSON'S NEW BEATLES DOCUMENTARY

Peter Jackson has dropped the first official trailer for his highly-awaited documentary about The Beatles. The Beatles: Get Back, which was initially scheduled for theatrical release on August 27, will drop as a three-part miniseries this fall. Each episode will be about two hours in length and will drop on November 25, 26 and 27, 2021, exclusively on Disney+.
MOVIES
radiokmzn.com

BORN ON THIS DAY IN 1950 - TOM PETTY

Born on this day in 1950 – Tom Petty. He was the frontman of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and was a founding member of the late 1980s supergroup the Traveling Wilburys and Mudcrutch. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers had the 1977 single ‘American Girl’, the 1989 single ‘I Won’t Back Down’, and the 1991 album ‘Into The Great Wide Open’. With the Traveling Wilburys, the 1988 single ‘Handle With Care’. Petty has also released a string of solo albums, and Throughout his career and has sold over 60 million albums. Petty died on October 2, 2017.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Bob Newhart Praises Peter Scolari As “Essential Part” Of ‘Newhart’ Success; Co-Star Julia Duffy Says, “No Better Partner”

TV icon Bob Newhart honored his Newhart co-star Peter Scolari as a 40-year friend, a joy to work with and “an essential part of the success” of the great 1982-90 CBS sitcom. In a statement to Deadline, later tweeted, Newhart said, “I knew that Peter was sick, but his death still comes as a great shock. We were friends and colleagues for over 40 years. Julia [Duffy] and Peter, as a vacuous couple (Michael and Stephanie), were an essential part of the success of Newhart. In life, he was a fantastic person, and it was a joy to work together. He...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Elton John Stirs a Quarantine Stew With Famous Duet Partners on ‘The Lockdown Sessions’: Album Review

Elton John could’ve easily taken a breather after putting his Farewell Yellow Brick Road retirement tour on pause due to the pandemic. At this point in his career, he has nothing else to prove, musically or otherwise. However, the icon instead was downright busy, emerging from this break with a collection of 16 collaborative tracks, “The Lockdown Sessions,” documenting the last 18 months of activity. Even for a notorious sonic shapeshifter like John, the album is wildly eclectic, with a variety of duets encompassing metal power ballads, pulsating disco throwbacks, laid-back hip-hop, and brittle pop gems. It’s easy to be cynical...
MUSIC
Variety

Songwriters Ali Tamposi and Tamar Kaprelian Launch ‘Song Start,’ Education Series With Phoebe Bridgers, John Legend, More

Grammy-nominated songwriter Ali Tamposi and artist-music industry vet Tamar Kaprelian have launched a new digital education video and podcast series “Song Start,” which is available on Spotify for Artists’ recently launched Noteable platform today — check it out here. The series debuts with ten video episodes with artists including John Legend, Camila Cabello, Charli XCX, and Phoebe Bridgers (pictured above), and ten corresponding podcast episodes explore and explain into the topics of Songwriting, Production, Business, Music & Mindset, featuring singers Sam Smith and Hayley Williams and producer-songwriter Take a Day Trip. Introducing #SongStart from @noteable and @song__start ✍️🎶 A new series focused...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

A 1987 Bob Dylan, Grateful Dead Concert Has Surfaced for Fans to Fight Over

Bob Dylan and the Grateful Dead’s July 19th, 1987 show at Eugene, Oregon’s Autzen Stadium has circulated in bootleg circles for decades, and it’s now available on YouTube Music under the title Honky Tonk Lagoon. This doesn’t appear to be a legit release of any sort, but the sound is pristine and some of the songs have been shared on Dylan’s official YouTube channel.  This was the fourth stop on Dylan and the Dead’s six-city stadium tour in the summer of 1987. Each night began with a two-hour set by the Grateful Dead, and then Dylan joined them for another 12 or...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy