Badgers recruiting notebook: Busy start to June, NIL questions and Braelon Allen moving to RB
After a dormant spring on the recruiting trail, things are set to heat up for the University of Wisconsin football program in June. The NCAA’s nearly 14-month ban on in-person recruiting will end on June 1 and UW is set to host a bevy of recruits on official visits starting June 4. That group, which is up to at least 10 recruits from the 2022 class, includes a quartet of four-star, in-state prospects who have been the coaching staff’s focus for more than a year.lacrossetribune.com