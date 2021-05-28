BrightPet Nutrition Group Names New CEO

GameStop has announced a new CEO and CFO as the company’s luck has turned around. In a new press release they named Matt Furlong and Mike Recupero as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer respectively. Both of them are leaving Amazon for this change in mission. Private-equity investor Ryan Cohen was also voted chairman of the board for the company. It’s been a whirlwind year for the little retailer that could. Millions poured in to help “save” the game store from being eaten from the inside by investment hedge funds. However, Gamestop isn’t exactly out of the woods yet. The company still faces the task of keeping up with a market where digital game sales increase more year after year. But, the day trading shenanigans don’t seem to be slowing down either. Perhaps, Gamestop could have it’s best year on record in 2021.