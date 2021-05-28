Cancel
Pet Services

BrightPet Nutrition Group Names New CEO

By Pet Product News Staff
petproductnews.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrightPet Nutrition Group has named Dave Kowal as its new CEO. Kowal’s previous experience includes president of Champion Foods, president of Little Caesars Fundraising, CEO and president of U.S. Bakery Products at Dawn Food Products and director of marketing for national accounts, food service and bakery at The Pillsbury Co.

