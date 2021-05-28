Helio PTC Smart Heater

The subject of climate change is often a subjective and highly debated one, however, you can’t deny that the climate in any given region of the world is very different from what it used to be twenty years ago. It’s not just about the heat and the length of the summer season, but the winters are getting far more extreme. Many places that had never before witnessed snowfall are now covered in several feet of snow, and other regions that never had rainfall are now drenched in the winter season.