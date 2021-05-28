Helio PTC Smart Heater
Innovative Marine presents its Helio PTC Smart Heater, which uses ultra-safe positive temperature coefficient (PTC) technology, the company states. PTC technology utilizes solid-state ceramic chips that are programmed to reach only a certain predetermined set temperature. The system's PTC smart controller bridges the gap between hobby-grade and commercial heating systems. The smart controller's processor goes hand in hand with the PTC heating elements to keep temperature stable, communicating back and forth with the elements and alerting users immediately after any fluctuations in temperature have been detected. Each piece of the heating system was created to work harmoniously together. Commercial-grade titanium heating sheaths and screws prevent corrosion. Rare earth magnetic heating element holders allow optimal water flow. Quick disconnects for the controller's temperature sensors and heating elements make for easy maintenance and upgradeability.