Easy Life – ‘Life’s A Beach’ review: a sun-drenched debut from the genre-blurring everymen

The artwork for Easy Life’s debut album, ‘Life’s A Beach’ – a car sinking in the middle of a beaming bright blue ocean – is a pretty apt one. The Leicester band have always excelled at taking with the rough with the smooth; for every song about wet weekends and after partys, there were moments of introspection and anguish about frontman Murray Matravers’ mental health and general world-weariness. The car in the water is sinking, but not quite down and out – it’s up to the listener to decide whether it could bob back up and miraculously make it back to shore.