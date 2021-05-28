Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Easy Life – ‘Life’s A Beach’ review: a sun-drenched debut from the genre-blurring everymen

By Thomas Smith
NME
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe artwork for Easy Life’s debut album, ‘Life’s A Beach’ – a car sinking in the middle of a beaming bright blue ocean – is a pretty apt one. The Leicester band have always excelled at taking with the rough with the smooth; for every song about wet weekends and after partys, there were moments of introspection and anguish about frontman Murray Matravers’ mental health and general world-weariness. The car in the water is sinking, but not quite down and out – it’s up to the listener to decide whether it could bob back up and miraculously make it back to shore.

www.nme.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arlo Parks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nme Awards#Easy Life#British#Nme#Coachella
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musiclive4ever.uk.com

Easy Life top UK Record Store Chart with Life’s A Beach

Easy Life have enjoyed some immediate success with their debut album. Easy Life have entered the UK Record Store Chart at number one with Life’s A Beach. It’s the highest of many new entries on the latest chart, more coming from the likes of Sports Team, MF Doom, The Wedding Present, Moby and PJ Harvey.
Theater & Dancemixmag.net

Listen to Yousef's life-affirming mix from The First Dance

Paddy Edrich speaks to Yousef about the joys and pressures of hosting the UK's first unrestricted club night since the pandemic began. Over two sunny days at the beginning of the early May bank holiday, Bramley Moore Dock on the banks of the river Mersey played host to the first unrestricted UK club nights since the pandemic began, as pilots in the Government’s Events Research Programme testing the safety of allowing events to reopen.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Sludge Life Review – Respecting the Vibe

Sludge Life is a first-person adventure game made by Terri Vellmann and doseone where your primary objective is to tag as much graffiti as possible (for the beginning at least). Really, this is a setup for exploring a factory/town/grimy sludge island teetering on the brink of collapse, and this is a pretty cool setup. With a title screen modeled after old computer desktop backgrounds and a player character named GHOST, Sludge Life is going for a very specific Grunge Aesthetic™.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

New Domino band Wet Leg share debut single “Chaise Lounge” (watch the video)

UK duo Wet Leg hail from the Isle of Wight and are comprised of Rhian Teasdale (who previously made music as RHAIN) and Hester Chambers. According to their press release, the decided to start a band together while atop a ferris wheel and cite everything from The Ronettes and Jane Birkin to Bjork and Ty Segall as influences. They have signed to Domino and have just released their debut single, a real corker of a track titled "Chaise Lounge."
Kidstribuneledgernews.com

City Hall: Life's a beach, kids

Jun. 13—GRADUATION WEEKEND. After years of essays, pop quizzes, finals and chemistry labs, high school seniors in Manchester and communities across New Hampshire (including my offspring) receive diplomas and head off toward whatever comes next. The years and miles, tears and smiles across the three decades since my high school...
Theater & DanceThe Guardian

The week in theatre: After Life; The Sun, the Moon, and the Stars – review

Here are ghosts bringing vitality to the stage. After Life may have a cast of dead characters but there is nothing spectral about it. Jack Thorne’s adaptation of Hirokazu Kore-eda’s 1998 film makes a vivid case for the unexpected intensity of those moments – some humdrum, some almost overlooked – which memory floods with lingering significance.
Musicmxdwn.com

Little Simz Travels The World In New Song “Rollin Stone”

UK rapper Little Simz released a new single named “Rollin Stone” in advance of her upcoming LP Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. The album is due in full on September 3 via Age 101. Sonically, it’s a bit of a left hook following the soulful style of the last two...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Wet Leg Share Video for New Song “Chaise Longue”

New British duo Wet Leg have shared a new song, “Chaise Longue,” via a self-directed video for it. The band have also announced that they have signed to Domino and the song is being described as their debut single. Watch the video below, followed by the band’s upcoming UK tour dates.
MusicKerrang

Stage times announced for Download Pilot 2021

The stage times for this weekend’s Download Pilot event have been announced. With over 40 bands playing across two stages, there will be NO CLASHES, meaning you can watch some of the biggest and hottest bands the UK has to offer all bleedin’ day without any gaps or worries. But...
MusicNME

Wolf Alice share new music video for ‘Lipstick on the Glass’

Wolf Alice have shared the latest instalment of the visual accompaniment to their most recent studio album, ‘Blue Weekend’. The music video for ‘Lipstick on the Glass’ is presented as ‘Chapter III’ in its introductory sequence, alluding to its place as track three on the album. In the video, the...
MusicRegister Citizen

Watch Jessie Ware Perform 'Remember Where You Are' on 'Fallon'

Jessie Ware stopped by The Tonight Show to offer a haunting rendition of her single “Remember Where You Are.” Joined by a group of backup singers, Ware performed the soulful track with a vintage flair and some well-timed choreography. Ware originally dropped the song in February along with a music...
Musicrocknheavy.net

Rewind to an Indie Rock Night by the Sea With Garbage and Kaiser Chiefs

The second day of the Marés Vivas music festival promised great musical moments and, indeed, for many festival-goers, it was the one with the most appealing line-up. On the Moche stage, The Eleanors were the opening band with their refined Indie Rock, chiseled in filigrees of pure charm. Next, Slimmy was up to share a lot of energy and irreverence.
Music303magazine.com

Review – The Revivalists Brought Life Back to Red Rocks

New Orleans’ eight-piece rock band The Revivalists kicked off last weekend with two lively back-to-back shows at Red Rocks on Thursday and Friday nights. In an interview earlier this week, frontman David Shaw promised “no repeats, deep cuts” and an overall “other-worldly” experience – and he certainly lived up to that promise. As soon as they got into it, The Revivalists’ energy and heat reverberated throughout the amphitheater, making the limited capacity show feel packed to the brim with great vibes and the holiest of soul music.
MusicNME

The Sherlocks announce ‘Keep Our Independent Venues Alive’ UK tour

The Sherlocks have announced details of a new UK tour which is aiming to support the UK’s independent grassroots music venues. The four-piece will embark on the ‘Keep Our Independent Venues Alive’ tour in October as part of a new partnership with Independent Venue Week, which aims to “support and preserve grassroots venues around the country”.
Musicrecordcollectormag.com

Wolf Alice | Blue Weekend

In an era when so few new bands are emerging as festival headliners, Wolf Alice’s Mercury Prize-winning second album Visions Of A Life highlighted a group capable of topping the bill on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage. That potential is fulfilled on the Londoners’ return. These 11 songs are varied enough to...
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
American Songwriter

Ryan Kinder Premieres “Something” From His Genre-Spanning Debut LP ‘Room To Dream’

One of the first people Ryan Kinder met when he moved to Nashville from Tuscaloosa, Alabama was Keith Stegall. “He gave me two important pieces of advice: Never lose the groove to find the note and don’t cut someone else’s song unless you’re pissed you didn’t write it yourself,” Kinder tells American Songwriter over the phone. “And I was pissed I didn’t write ‘Something.'”
juno.co.uk

Pictures From Life's Other Side: Volume Three

1. "I Dreamed About Mama Last Night" 2. "I Heard My Savior Calling" 4. "Steal Away/The Funeral" 5. "Mind Your Own Business" 6. "I Dreamed About Mama Last Night" 7. "I Just Don't Like This Kind Of Livin'" 8. "The Pale Horse & His Rider" 9. "My Sweet Love Ain't...