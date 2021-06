TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Young actors kicked off the first day of theater camp at Helen Hocker Theater Monday morning. After getting to know each other, campers and counselors spent the day acquainting themselves with scripts and the story-writing process. The camp holds performances for family and friends at the end of each camp session; the younger campers’ plays are written for them by their counselors, while older groups either write their own scripts or perform published plays.