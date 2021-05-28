Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ozzy Osbourne Remembered Zakk Wylde From a Polaroid Prior to His Audition

By Chad Childers
Posted by 
103GBF
103GBF
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

First impressions can be everything, but during a recent chat with Philadelphia's 93.3 WMMR host Sara, Zakk Wylde revealed that it wasn't actually his playing that made his first impression on Ozzy Osbourne, it was a picture. As the story goes, Zakk Wylde's audition tape was passed along to Osbourne...

103gbfrocks.com
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
801K+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zakk Wylde
Person
Randy Rhoads
Person
Sharon Osbourne
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Jake E. Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polaroid#Wmmr#Spectrum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicGreenwichTime

Ozzy Osbourne Pays Tribute to Randy Rhoads: 'I Owe My Career to Him'

Randy Rhoads’ masterful guitar solos and unique approach to heavy-metal riffing, which drew more influence from Bach than Black Sabbath, made him an instant guitar legend with the release of Blizzard of Ozz, Ozzy Osbourne’s 1980 solo debut. He’d spent the previous couple of years struggling in an early lineup of Quiet Riot — the two records he recorded with them came out only in Japan — so the success of the album and its hit single, “Crazy Train,” was a feat both for him and for Osbourne, who was at his lowest point following his dismissal from Black Sabbath. Osbourne needed to hear only a few seconds of Rhoads warming up at an audition for him to offer the guitarist the job, and the pair formed an immediate bond. Together, they developed a vision for Osbourne’s solo music that has endured ever since.
MusicFrankfort Times

Ozzy Osbourne: Lemmy Kilmister was like a rock god to me

Ozzy Osbourne says Lemmy Kilmister was like a "rock god" to him. The Black Sabbath rocker has remember the late Motörhead star - who passed away in December 2015 - for his speedy songwriting skills after the duo worked together multiple times during their careers.
MusicantiMUSIC

Ozzy Osbourne Names His Choice For All Time Rock God

Legendary metal vocalist Ozzy Osbourne said that he considers late Motorhead icon Lemmy Kilmister to be the "All-Time Rock God", during an interview with BBC's Johnnie Walker. The former Black Sabbath frontman recalled collaborating with Lemmy on one of his biggest solo hits. Ozzy shared, "My rock god is Lemmy Kilmister. Lemmy was a guy - he shot from the hip every time. 'That sucks,' or, 'I like that.'
Musicbritpopnews.com

Ozzy Osbourne Bandmate ‘Heard’ Randy Rhoads Die

Former Ozzy Osbourne bassist Rudy Sarza discussed the ‘ominous’ sound of hearing Randy Rhoads’ plane crash in a new WDHA 105.5 interview. Ozzy Osbourne ‘Can’t Visit’ Randy Rhoads Grave?. “OK, I will do that, but when asked that question in the past – in the past I have always needed…...
MusicPopculture

Ozzy Osbourne's Late Guitarist Randy Rhoads' Stolen Gear Recovered

Stolen gear belonging to Ozzy Osbourne's late guitarist Randy Rhoad's has final turned up, one year after it went missing. The metal icon's sister Kathy Rhoads D’Argenzio shared the exciting news on Instagram and offered a photo of the recovered items, a 1963 Harmony Rocket and a rare prototype signature Marshall amp head. "YES!!!! It’s OFFICIAL!!! …. And You heard it CORRECT!!!!! It’s BACK."
Musicaudioinkradio.com

Weezer Song ‘Hash Pipe’ Could Have Been an Ozzy Osbourne Track

“Hash Pipe,” Weezer’s 2001 hit, could have seen a different fate as an Ozzy Osbourne track. Weezer are known for their high-energy pop-rock sound, which is quite different from the dark, sludgy metal of Ozzy Osbourne. That said, it should come as a surprise that one of Weezer’s biggest hits, 2001’s “Hash Pipe,” could have actually been an Ozzy song.
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Ozzy Osbourne’s Most Famous Scandal Happened in Iowa

Ozzy Osbourne has had plenty of famous (and kinda funny) scandals over the years. The rocker famously was arrested for taking a leak on the Alamo Cenotaph in 1982. That got him a short time in jail (he bonded out for $40), and he played the same night to a full sellout audience in San Antonio. That incident was witnessed by some, as was the time Ozzy bit the head off of a dove. Yeah, he likes to bite off heads. But those really didn't stick with the name Ozzy Osbourne the same way as the scandalous bat incident where Ozzy bit off the head of a live bat... in Iowa. That's right, Ozzy's most infamous story occurred.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What happened to Sharon Osbourne from The Talk?

SHARON Osbourne was a longtime host of The Talk since its inception in 2010. The Talk has been renewed for a 12th season, however, Sharon's replacement has "still not been hired." Did Sharon Osbourne quit The Talk?. CBS announced Sharon, 68, quit The Talk after her on-air fight with co-host...
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Scientific Proof Freddie Mercury Was The Greatest Rock Singer Of All Time

Late great Queen frontman Freddie Mercury has become the internet’s symbol for what a certain faction of militant music lovers like to call ‘real music’. You’ve no doubt seen memes offering to trade God Mercury in return for Justin Bieber or comparing the lyrics of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ to a supposedly lesser song by Ke$ha or Beyonce.
Hair CarePosted by
Vogue Magazine

From David Bowie to Rihanna, the 21 Best Mullets of All Time

The mullet requires that you notice it, and as a result it’s been a perennial choice for icons and rule-breakers over the decades. Today, the ultimate bad-good haircut has experienced a resurgence during lockdown, with hairstylists reporting an uptick in requests for the business-up-front, party-in-back style. While individuality is baked into its DNA, the mullet has a rich iconoclast history; one that's always transfixing to look back on, but especially so as the cut's popularity peaks and beauty rebels scour the Internet in search of DIY inspiration or pictures to bring to the pros.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Carrie Ann Inaba shares medical update as fans show support

Carrie Ann Inaba has taken a leave of absence from The Talk and is currently focusing on her health and wellbeing. Most recently, the TV star took to Instagram to share a new medical update, posting pictures of herself in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber at a clinic. The Dancing with...