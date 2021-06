Tony Khan was at the center of a new Forbes article chronicling the rise of All Elite Wrestling on Tuesday. The story recapped a number of AEW's early successes while also listing out the millions of dollars in earnings and expenses the promotion has seen so far. The feature also talked about where AEW fits in the landscape of modern pro wrestling, bringing up the comparisons to the last major promotion that tried to rival the WWE here in the United States — WCW. AEW hasn't shied away from some of those WCW comparisons, reviving events like Bash at the Beach and referencing historical matches from the company's past, but Khan made it clear he never wants AEW to be known as "the next WCW."