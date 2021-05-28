Flying Over Memorial Day? Bring Your Patience and Expect Long Lines at Airports

As a society, we're still coping with a once-in-a-century trauma—and several of us aren't handling the stress well. Some travelers are snapping, losing their marbles in the worst way, attacking flight attendants, turning standard mask requests into unnecessary aircraft-grounding Spartacus moments, or merely lashing out with the kind of snide nastiness that doesn't make the news but still demoralizes employees just trying to do their jobs.