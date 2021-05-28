Flying Over Memorial Day? Bring Your Patience and Expect Long Lines at Airports
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says people traveling for Memorial Day weekend should be patient because there will be long lines at U.S. airports. The Transportation Security Administration has been in a hiring surge so it can be ready for increased travel this weekend and over the summer as the nation emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, Mayorkas said on “Good Morning America” on Friday.www.nbcchicago.com