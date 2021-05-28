All Great Lakes are warmer than normal now
While the water hasn’t warmed to comfortable swimming levels yet, each Great Lake is surprisingly warmer than the long-term average water temperature for this date. May has had a dual personality as far as temperatures go. The first half of May was significantly colder than normal, while the second half has been warmer than normal. But what’s interesting is you see in the graphs below that the Great Lakes each have been warmer than normal for quite a few months.www.mlive.com