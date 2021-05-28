Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

All Great Lakes are warmer than normal now

By Mark Torregrossa
Posted by 
MLive
MLive
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While the water hasn’t warmed to comfortable swimming levels yet, each Great Lake is surprisingly warmer than the long-term average water temperature for this date. May has had a dual personality as far as temperatures go. The first half of May was significantly colder than normal, while the second half has been warmer than normal. But what’s interesting is you see in the graphs below that the Great Lakes each have been warmer than normal for quite a few months.

www.mlive.com
MLive

MLive

18K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Lakes#Lake Michigan#Lake Huron#Lake Ontario#Lake Superior
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Wilmington, OHDayton Daily News

Sunny but cooler than normal today

Skies will be sunny, but temperatures will be below normal for the next couple days. The high for today will be near 79 degrees. It will stay clear tonight with an overnight low around 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. ExploreNo tornadoes yet this year in...
Ludington, MImanisteenews.com

Scientist describes first documented meteotsunami in the Great Lakes

LANSING — Large waves from Lake Michigan struck Ludington on April 13, 2018. That was the first documented case of a meteotsunami in the Great Lakes and provides an opportunity for scientists to better understand and forecast these events, according to a new study. published in Natural Hazards. Waves reached...
Wilmington, OHSpringfield News Sun

Sunny but cooler than normal today

Skies will be sunny, but temperatures will be below normal for the next couple days. The high for today will be near 79 degrees. It will stay clear tonight with an overnight low around 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. ExploreNo tornadoes yet this year in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Q2 News

Cooler but still warmer than normal

We are coming off two days of record-breaking heat, but we can now exhale a bit as cooler temperatures are in order for the rest of the week. Mind you, although cooler they will still remain above average for this time of year.
Lansing, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Scientist describes first documented meteotsunami in the Great Lakes

LANSING — Large waves from Lake Michigan struck Ludington on April 13, 2018. That was the first documented case of a meteotsunami in the Great Lakes and provides an opportunity for scientists to better understand and forecast these events, according to a new study. published in Natural Hazards. Waves reached...