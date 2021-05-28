Hazardous Weather Outlook

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThere will be a threat for strong to severe storms today southeast of I-20 and west of I-35. Large hail, damaging winds, and flooding will be a threat. Additional thunderstorms will be possible overnight. Saturday through Thursday. Additional thunderstorms are possible through the first half of next week. Any storms...

Hansford County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hansford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 09:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hansford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HANSFORD AND OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 909 PM CDT, automated weather equipment reported a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northwest of Perryton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Automated weather equipment. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, Waka and Farnsworth. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
York County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for York by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: York A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN YORK...EASTERN FILLMORE AND NORTHERN THAYER COUNTIES At 544 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near McCool Junction to Exeter to near Milligan to near Ohiowa, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern York, eastern Fillmore and northern Thayer Counties. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 357 and 365. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lea A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR SOUTHERN LEA COUNTY At 459 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles southwest of Eunice Airport, or 23 miles west of Eunice, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eunice Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Loving County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Loving by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 09:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Loving A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN REEVES AND CENTRAL LOVING COUNTIES At 816 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Mentone, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Reeves and central Loving Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lea A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT/530 PM MDT/ FOR EAST CENTRAL LEA AND NORTHWESTERN GAINES COUNTIES At 610 PM CDT/510 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Humble City, or 9 miles north of Hobbs, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hobbs, Humble City, Industrial Airpark, Knowles and Higginbotham. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Portage County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Portage, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 18:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Portage; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WOOD AND NORTHWESTERN PORTAGE COUNTIES At 618 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wisconsin Rapids, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Whiting, Plover, Biron, Sherry, Vesper, Park Ridge, Junction City and Rudolph. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Rush County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Rush A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RUSH AND SOUTHEASTERN ELLIS COUNTIES At 1203 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Liebenthal, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Loretta and Pfeifer. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Portage County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Portage, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 18:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Portage; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WOOD AND NORTHWESTERN PORTAGE COUNTIES At 618 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wisconsin Rapids, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Whiting, Plover, Biron, Sherry, Vesper, Park Ridge, Junction City and Rudolph. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Ness County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ness by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ness A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR EASTERN NESS AND WESTERN RUSH COUNTIES At 1138 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alexander, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bazine, McCracken, Rush Center, Alexander, Nekoma and Hargrave. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Nemaha County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nemaha by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 18:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nemaha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NEMAHA AND NORTHEASTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 613 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Axtell, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Axtell. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Nemaha County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nemaha by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 19:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nemaha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NEMAHA AND NORTHEASTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES At 733 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Axtell, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Axtell, Beattie, Summerfield and Baileyville. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...70MPH
Otoe County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 17:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Otoe THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN OTOE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM CDT The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southwestern Iowa...and southeastern Nebraska. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for eastern Otoe and Fremont Counties.
Lancaster County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 17:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lancaster THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LANCASTER SOUTHEASTERN SEWARD...NORTHEASTERN SALINE AND NORTHERN GAGE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Nebraska.
Ellis County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellis by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 00:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ellis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RUSH AND SOUTHEASTERN ELLIS COUNTIES At 1217 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located very near Loretta, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include La Crosse, Otis, Bison, Rush Center, Timken, Loretta, Pfeifer and Shaffer. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Ellis County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellis by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 00:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ellis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RUSH AND SOUTHEASTERN ELLIS COUNTIES At 1203 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Liebenthal, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Loretta and Pfeifer. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KIOWA COUNTY At 505 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles north of Towner, or 14 miles southeast of Cheyenne Wells, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Kiowa County. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Baca County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baca by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 18:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baca A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN PROWERS AND NORTHEASTERN BACA COUNTIES At 642 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of The Saunders Elevator to 18 miles northeast of Two Buttes, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Holly. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Ness County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ness, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ness; Rush A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR EASTERN NESS AND WESTERN RUSH COUNTIES At 1138 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alexander, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bazine, McCracken, Rush Center, Alexander, Nekoma and Hargrave. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Pottawatomie County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pottawatomie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL RILEY AND SOUTHWESTERN POTTAWATOMIE COUNTIES At 701 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles north of Manhattan, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northeastern Manhattan. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH