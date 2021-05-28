Hazardous Weather Outlook

Effective: 2021-06-25 00:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ellis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RUSH AND SOUTHEASTERN ELLIS COUNTIES At 1217 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located very near Loretta, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include La Crosse, Otis, Bison, Rush Center, Timken, Loretta, Pfeifer and Shaffer. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH