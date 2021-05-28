Hazardous Weather Outlook

Effective: 2021-06-24 18:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Portage; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WOOD AND NORTHWESTERN PORTAGE COUNTIES At 618 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wisconsin Rapids, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Whiting, Plover, Biron, Sherry, Vesper, Park Ridge, Junction City and Rudolph. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH