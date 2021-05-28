Quinoa Tabbouleh [Vegan]

There's nothing quite like a home-cooked meal after a long hard day at work — especially when you barely lift a finger to prepare it. Even better is when you've enjoyed a productive day at home on the weekend tackling projects, and all you have to do is sit down at the table and dive into a delicious dinner where most of the work has been done by none other than a slow cooker. Beef tips and noodles make up a hearty meal that you could fix on the stovetop, but the flavors are brought to amazing heights when you prepare it in a slow cooker. Recipe developer Mackenzie Ryan of Food Above Gold describes this dish as "comfort food in a bowl," and we are so here for it.