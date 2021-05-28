Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Quinoa Tabbouleh [Vegan]

By Jamie Raftery
One Green Planet
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssemble and wash all ingredients. Cut the tomato and cucumber into small dice, add a pinch of salt and leave for 10 minutes to marinade. Wash and finely chop the parsley and mint. Blanch and refresh the green beans - cut into small rounds. Finely chop the red onion. Drain...

www.onegreenplanet.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Red Onion#Simmer#Food Drink#Quinoa Tabbouleh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesOne Green Planet

Chocolate Waffles [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

1/4 cup coconut sugar (any sugar will work) Mix all the ingredients in a bowl. Heat a waffle maker and pour in a few tablespoons of batter. Cook until the waffles according to your waffle make instructions and cooked through. Carefully remove the waffles and serve with toppings of your...
RecipesOne Green Planet

Rosemary-Chocolate Bark [Vegan]

I am in love with this dessert. It’s like a piece of art, with chocolate as the canvas and freeze-dried fruit and herbs as the paint. Not only is it colorful and impressive, especially around the holidays, but chocolate and herbs together are an exceptionally unique pairing. In this version, sweet strawberries and assertive rosemary are the stars of the show, but there are other combinations you can try, like basil and strawberries, mint and orange zest, dill and lemon zest, thyme and blueberries, and even cilantro with bananas and lime zest. No matter which combination you choose, tap into your inner artist to create your own dessert masterpiece. Reprinted with permission from The Vegan ABCs Cookbook by Lisa Dawn Angerame, Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Alexandra Shytsman.
RecipesOne Green Planet

Margarita Smoothie [Vegan]

3 Medjool dates (pits removed + gooey) 1/2 cup coconut yogurt (unsweetened) 2 tablespoons lime juice (roughly 1 lime) 1 tablespoon lime zest (from 1 lime) Remove the pits from the dates. Combine all the ingredients into a high-speed blender and blend until smooth. Add a little more liquid if...
RecipesOne Green Planet

Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers [Vegan]

Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C, or gas mark 7). Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Add the onion, mushrooms, and seitan to the sheet pan. Drizzle with oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and toss to combine. Add the soy sauce, and toss one more time to coat the ingredients. Bake for 15 minutes.
RecipesOne Green Planet

Without-a-Wok Jackfruit Lo Mein [Vegan]

1 (14-oz [397-g]) can young jackfruit, drained and rinsed. 1 big or 2 baby bok choy, cut into 1/4-inch (6-mm) pieces. Bring a big pot of salted water to a boil and cook the noodles according to the package instructions. Drain and set aside. To prepare the jackfruit, cut off...
RecipesOne Green Planet

Noodles With Peppers [Vegan]

Cut the peppers and onion into thin slices. Transfer to a non-stick pan and cook over medium heat, gradually adding the soy sauce. Do not add water and do not fry with oil; the vegetables will soften only with the soy sauce. In the meantime, make the noodles according to...
RecipesOne Green Planet

Tempeh Kebabs [Vegan]

7 ounces Cremini mushrooms cut into quarters or halves, depends on their. 2 tablespoons grape seed oil or oil of your choice. 1/2 cup raw cashews (soaked 4 to 6 hours) Blend all dressing ingredients in a high-power blender until smooth. Make your kebabs by piercing tempeh cubes, onion, and...
RecipesOne Green Planet

Toasted Orzo with Roasted Garlic and Asparagus [Vegan]

1/2 bunch asparagus (8 ounces) cut into 1-inch pieces. 3 ounces (about 4 cups loosely packed) arugula leaves, roughly chopped. First, roast the garlic: preheat the oven to 400°F. Use a sharp knife to cut off the top 1/4 inch of the head, leaving the tops of the cloves exposed.
RecipesOne Green Planet

Walnut and Fig Slices [Vegan]

1 tablespoon (15 ml) melted extra virgin coconut oil. 1 teaspoon vanilla powder or 2 teaspoons (10 ml) vanilla extract. 1 teaspoon lemon zest 2 tablespoons (30 ml) lemon juice. 1 teaspoon vanilla powder or 2 teaspoons (10 ml) extract. Pinch of Himalayan salt. 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon. 1/4 cup (60...
RecipesOne Green Planet

Guacanoochi [Vegan]

4 teaspoons nutritional yeast flakes, plus more for garnish. 2 teaspoons finely minced jalapeño, seeds, and white ribs removed. 2 teaspoons finely chopped cilantro, plus more for garnish. 1 teaspoon salt. 1 teaspoon hot sauce of your choice. 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper. 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder. Preparation. In a...
RecipesOne Green Planet

Raw Jelly Doughnuts [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

1 1/2 cups sprouted buckwheat flour or gluten-free rolled oats. Soak the dried fruit and chia seeds in water for about 10 minutes while you make the dough. Process each ingredient individually into flour. Add all of the ingredients, except water, into a mixing bowl and mix well. Add in...
RecipesOne Green Planet

Sprouted Buckwheat Granola [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

1/4 cup coconut nectar or raw agave syrup or pure maple syrup. In a large glass jar mix 2-3 cups of purified water with 1 cup buckwheat. The buckwheat seeds absorb a lot of water while soaking. Give the seeds a quick stir to ensure that water contact is made by all seeds.
RecipesOne Green Planet

Mangonada [Vegan]

Prepare the garnishes: de-seed and cube the fresh mangoes, place Tajin in one shallow bowl, and add chamoy to another. Squeeze both limes into a blender. Then, add in the frozen mango chunks, water, cane sugar, and ice. Blend on high until you achieve a smooth consistency, adding in small amounts of water if you need to.
RecipesOne Green Planet

Crispy Cauliflower Sandwiches [Vegan]

1 medium cauliflower (cut into 1" steaks- roughly 4 steaks) Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Begin by slicing the cauliflower into 4- one-inch steaks. Small cauliflowers are hard to do this with so make sure you use a medium-large sized cauliflower. Remove the outer leaves, and trim the stem, but keep it intact. Place the base of the cauliflower on a cutting board and then cut it in half (so it's easier to handle). Then cut the cauliflower into 3/4"- 1" thick slices.
Grocery & Supermaketcuisinefiend.com

thai beef salad

Easy Thai beef salad: a cheap cut of beef, a simple dressing and a bed of crunchy, leafy, sweet and refreshing vegetables. Ottolenghi, Nigella, Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver were all my consultants whilst preparing and researching this recipe. But to be honest, there isn’t that much to it. Thai style dressing is easy to concoct: nam pla (fish sauce) in combination with a little sweetness, a bit of heat and some lime juice is the magic dressing that involves no skill to produce.
Recipesmashed.com

Slow Cooker Beef Tips And Noodles Recipe That Screams Comfort Food

There's nothing quite like a home-cooked meal after a long hard day at work — especially when you barely lift a finger to prepare it. Even better is when you've enjoyed a productive day at home on the weekend tackling projects, and all you have to do is sit down at the table and dive into a delicious dinner where most of the work has been done by none other than a slow cooker. Beef tips and noodles make up a hearty meal that you could fix on the stovetop, but the flavors are brought to amazing heights when you prepare it in a slow cooker. Recipe developer Mackenzie Ryan of Food Above Gold describes this dish as "comfort food in a bowl," and we are so here for it.
RecipesOne Green Planet

Cauliflower “Steaks” with a Chimichurri Sauce [Vegan]

1 small head of cauliflower, sliced into 1 inch thick slices (leave the large stem at the bottom so it helps the “steaks” hold together). Preheat the oven to 430°F and line a baking tray with parchment paper. Rub the olive oil and lemon juice onto both sides of the...
Recipesneilshealthymeals.com

Quick Quinoa Salad

Quick quinoa salad. This healthy and delicious salad is perfect as a packed lunch or time saving dinner. It’s so easy to make and packed with flavour!. Folks, if you’re looking for a really tasty and healthy salad to make then look no further than this quick quinoa salad!. This...
RecipesOne Green Planet

Panda Pancakes [Vegan]

In a medium bowl, whisk together pancake mix and water. Let batter rest 5 minutes. Preheat a griddle to its lowest setting and coat uniformly with nonstick cooking spray. Pour 3/4 of batter into a squeeze bottle and set aside. Add food coloring to remaining batter, mix, and pour into...
RecipesOne Green Planet

Banana Cupcakes [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

3 fully ripe bananas medium size, about 2 cups when mashed. 1 cup oat milk or plant-based milk of your choice. You may add little bit more if needed. 1/4 cup maple syrup you may add little bit more, it depends how sweet are the bananas. 1 teaspoon apple cider...