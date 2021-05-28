Where are the kids from School of Rock now?
Nearly two decades on from its release, School of Rock is still a much-loved comedy with a popular stage spin off, thanks largely to its talented young cast. Tragically, it was announced that actor Kevin Clark, 32, who played Freddy Jones in the 2003 movie, died after he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle in Chicago this week. He rose to fame as one of the child stars in the comedy who followed Jack Black's Dewey Finn, a failed rocker who becomes the substitute teacher at an elite private school, where he tries to transform his musically-inclined students into a rock band. The film was later adapted into a Broadway musical and a Nickelodeon TV series, which ran for three seasons between 2016 and 2018. While the movie's adult stars like Jack Black, Sarah Silverman and Joan Cusack have remained firmly on our screens, many of the film's child stars have opted for careers outside of Hollywood.www.msn.com