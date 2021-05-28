Penn State Daily Headlines: Friday, May 28

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.

Penn, PADaily Item

Examining Penn State’s 2021 football schedule

After a 4-5 season that started with a five-game losing streak and ended with a four-game winning streak, Penn State hopes to find consistency in 2021. On Tuesday, Penn State announced the return of full capacity crowds at athletic events beginning this fall, further generating excitement among Penn State fans about the upcoming season.
State College, PAThe Herald

Penn State to allow full capacity crowds in the fall

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State on Tuesday announced full capacity crowds will be allowed at athletic venues starting this fall. The announcement comes a day after Pennsylvania lifted COVID-19 outdoor gathering restrictions throughout the commonwealth. The general public was prohibited from attending Penn State athletic events in 2020. “We are...
SoccerOnward State

Penn State Represented Well In Postseason Soccer Rankings

Nine Penn State soccer players were recognized in TopDrawerSoccer’s postseason player rankings that were released on Monday. Eva Alonso led the way as the No. 7 freshman in the country for women’s soccer. The Spaniard played in every match and was the most consistent piece of a revolving center-back pairing this year. Alonso also scored the game-sealing goal against Vanderbilt in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Penn, PAPosted by
AllPennState

Recapping Penn State's Return to In-Person Recruiting

Penn State's first in-person recruiting weekend in more than a year evidently went quite well. Players reported "great" visits and spent a good deal of time conducting photoshoots. But that's the foundation of a successful recruiting visit, and few coaches play the role of host better than James Franklin. While...
Michigan StatePosted by
AllPennState

Western Michigan Forward Transferring to Penn State

Greg Lee, an all-conference forward at Western Michigan last season, is transferring to Penn State, adding vital front-court skill and experience to coach Micah Shrewsberry's roster. Lee announced his decision via Instagram on Sunday. “Committing to Penn State for me personally was a blessing," Lee told ESPN's Jeff Borzello. "......
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Penn State commit earns invitation to The Opening

Providing another indication that the college football recruiting universe is steadily making its return to normalcy, The Opening invitations are circulating among elite prospects. This week, Penn State commit Mehki Flowers landed on that list, presenting an opportunity for him to compete against premier peers in Los Angeles. Scheduled for...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Penn State Recruiting Roundup: Camps Kicking Off

Penn State football camps are back. After being unable to hold the all-important recruiting events in 2020 due to the pandemic, James Franklin and his staff have a full slate of camps lined up in June, starting this weekend. As you’ve probably noted, that — coupled of with the lifting...
Penn, PAPosted by
247Sports

Ten recruiting visitors to know at Penn State this weekend

Penn State’s first visit weekend following the extended NCAA Dead Period will be a busy one. The Nittany Lions will host three official visitors, hold a pair of camps and have a growing number of unofficial visitors on campus all weekend long. The Nittany Lions are playing host to official...
SportsFrankfort Times

Penn National Results Friday June 4th, 2021

1st-$16,400, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Ohio Statebucksinsider.com

Highly touted wide receiver commits to Ohio State Buckeyes

June 17, 2020; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio Stadium, also known as the Horseshoe, the Shoe, and the House That Harley Built, is on the campus of The Ohio State University. Mandatory Credit: Doral Chenoweth/Columbus Dispatch via USA TODAY NETWORK The Ohio State Buckeyes added to a strong recruiting class Monday when wide receiver Kaleb Brown announced that he is joining the Buckeyes. Brown is listed as the No. 2 prospect in Illinois, the No. 6 wideout in the Class of 2022 and the No. 63 overall prospect by 247 Sports’ composite rankings. He chose Ohio State over programs such as Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Florida, Penn State and others. Brown attends St. Rita High School on Chicago’s South Side. He is listed at 5-foot-11 and 177 pounds, and some scouts believe he fits best as a slot receiver. Ohio State also has landed two other top receivers in the class:…
College Sportspennsylvanianewstoday.com

Penn State University athletics fill up in the fall

University Park, Pennsylvania (WTAJ) — Beaver Stadium and other athletic venues will return to full capacity in the 2021-22 school year. Announcement From Pennsylvania State University on Tuesday. This decision came after Governor Wolf. Removed all COVID-19 mitigation orders The arrival of the tailgating and the team will be completely...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Penn State Basketball inks 2022 point guard

Penn State Basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry signed point guard Kanye Clary over schools such as Texas A&M, James Madison, and others. Penn State Basketball announced the signing of 2022 Point Guard Kanye Clary from Virginia,. Clary had also received offers from Texas A&M, James Madison, Norfolk State, Old Dominion...