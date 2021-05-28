Cancel
Automotive Adhesives and SealantsMarket Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2017 – 2026

By [email protected]
nysenasdaqlive.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA balanced research methodology with an equal emphasis on primary and secondary research along with validation results in accurate numbers. Our robust research methodology has helped us to create another insightful and comprehensive report titled ‘Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2026’. For this report, in order to infer the market size, historical data, primary responses and public domain data has been thoroughly analyzed. Revenue of companies in the automotive adhesives and sealants market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to forecast the market size over the forecast period. The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants’ performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast. This data is then validated with the help of the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinized using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the global automotive adhesives and sealants market.

