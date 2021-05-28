Divorcing and Have a Child with Special Needs? Additional Help is Available

One of the biggest fears that many adult children of divorce have is that their marriages, too, will end in divorce. Unfortunately, statistics give weight to this fear: marriages where one or both spouses come from divorced or separated families are more likely to break down, have more conflict, and are even less happy than when both spouses come from intact families. Further, children of divorce are more likely to postpone marriage and cohabitate instead; the leap of faith needed for a lifelong commitment can just seem too risky and daunting given what they’ve been through.