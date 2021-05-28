Divorcing and Have a Child with Special Needs? Additional Help is Available
Divorce is hard on all families. No one gets married thinking they will get divorced, and similarly, no one imagines their baby will have severe special needs. Combine the two, and you get a challenging and potentially volatile situation. The American Journal on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities states that 80% of couples that have a child with special needs will get divorced (by the time the child reaches 21). Tensions are high, and expectations are filled with disappointment.news.hamlethub.com