A former Homer-Center track standout has qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials. On Friday, Angel Piccirillo, a graduate of the class of 2012, qualified for the trials in the 800 meters with a time of 2:01.51. Piccirillo was known for setting the PIAA record for the 1600 meters in 4:39.42, and she placed 2nd in the mile run in 2012 New Balance High School Nationals and was 32nd in the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships in 2012. She won ten individual titles in her high school career in both indoor and outdoor track events.